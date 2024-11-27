Kirk Campbell updates Jadyn Davis' development: 'I'm excited for his future'
The once prized quarterback recruit is somewhat an afterthought after Michigan football landed the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines' 2024 quarterback commit, Jadyn Davis, saw his first taste of action last weekend during Michigan's 50-6 win over Northwestern. Kirk Campbell inserted Davis for Davis Warren and Davis took one snap -- a handoff to Tavierre Dunlap for a touchdown.
At one point in time during his high school recruitment, Davis was the No. 2 ranked prospect in all of football. But the one-time five-star recruit ended as a four-star and the 111th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle. While Michigan fans have wanted to see Davis for most of the season, the Charlotte (NC) Providence Day gunslinger has played just one snap during his true freshman season. But during a recent radio segment of Inside Michigan Football, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was asked to update fans on the development of Davis.
"Yeah, so the transition from high school to college is very, very vast, right," Campbell noted. "Especially at the level that we're trying to achieve and success we're trying to achieve at the University of Michigan. His development has been really good. His knowledge of the system is outstanding. For him to go out there and be able to operate everything.
"Now it's the speed of the game. Continue to speed up his feet, anticipating throws, protecting the ball a little bit better. But he's doing a really good job. I'm excited for his future. And he has a bright one. And he's a great kid. Comes from a great family. I'm just excited to have him part of the room."
Davis' future in Ann Arbor seems to be up in the air, especially if you look at social media. With Underwood coming into the fold, the expectation is that Michigan will either start Underwood next year or go grab an elite transfer portal quarterback to compete with Underwood. It will be interesting to see if the Wolverines allow Davis to play in their bowl game.
