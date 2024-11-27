Three keys to a Michigan Football upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan will enter hostile territory on Saturday when the Wolverines head to Columbus to take on the 10-1 Ohio State Buckeyes. After starting the season 6-5, Michigan won't have a chance to win the Big Ten or make the Playoff for the fourth consecutive year, so all the chips will fall on Saturday as being the Wolverines' national championship.
The maize and blue are nearly three touchdown underdogs to the Buckeyes. Despite beating Ohio State three years in a row, not very many people will give Michigan much of a chance to beat the Buckeyes for a fourth year in a row -- outside of the people in Schembechler Hall.
Here are three keys in order for Michigan to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.
1. Don't hold anything back
As I mentioned above, this is Michigan's National Championship Game. In a rivalry game, especially of this magnitude, you see playcallers break tendency, use trick plays, and don't hold anything back. Well, for Michigan, it really can't hold anything back. The Wolverines' offense isn't talented enough, as in years past, to run the football up the middle and dominate the Buckeyes' defense.
But if Kirk Campbell can get into his bag and call some things that we haven't seen all year, that could catch Ohio State off guard and give Michigan a fighter's chance. But it's going to be up to Campbell and the coaching staff to give the Wolverines a shot by disguising what they're doing and not showing their hand. Alex Orji didn't play last weekend against Northwestern, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him this weekend against the Buckeyes. However, if Orji enters the game, Campbell has to have some sort of a passing option involved with Orji or Ohio State will make the Wolverines pay.
2. Dominate the line of scrimmage
This is exactly why Michigan won the past three years. The Wolverines' offensive line dominated the Buckeyes' defensive line and the Michigan defensive line wreaked havoc on the Buckeyes. This is going to be the main key for Michigan to have a chance on Saturday.
As Sherrone Moore mentioned earlier this week, the team that runs the football better typically wins the game. Well, Michigan wants to run the football but its offensive line has to win its battles. On paper, you have to give an edge to the elite Ohio State defensive line, but it's all about confidence and believing you can win your matchup.
Then on the defensive side of the ball, this is where Michigan can really win. The Buckeyes' offensive line is beat up and are without two starters. This Michigan defensive line can be nasty with the front four it has. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Derrick Moore have a real opportunity to feast on Saturday. Stuff the Ohio State run and make Will Howard beat you with his arm.
3. Rattle Will Howard
Will Howard is a very good quarterback in Columbus, but Michigan has beaten Ohio State when its had better. This key combines the last one, but the Wolverines' front has to keep pressure on Howard and make him beat you with his arm. Howard has put up good numbers through the air -- 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
But looking into the analytics, Howard's numbers drastically go down when he's pressured. In a clean pocket, he completes nearly 79% of his throws, but under duress, Howard completes 55.4% of his passes. This is where Wink Martindale can try to get aggressive, or allow his front to do its job if they are winning by rushing four.
Either way, the Wolverines can't let Howard sit in the pocket and beat you. Ohio State has too many elite playmakers that will likely beat the Wolverines' secondary.
