Bryce Underwood reveals lofty goals for Michigan career during Rich Eisen interview
Michigan fans across the world rejoiced in unison when Sherrone Moore and his staff, to include General Manager Sean Magee, pulled off the flip of previous LSU commit Bryce Underwood. Of course, this flip had many other folks behind the scenes working to make it happen, highlighting a complete 180 on how Michigan's new NIL approach moving forward.
The bottom line is Michigan had landed a quarterback that is viewed by many as a generational talent who could completely change the trajectory of the Wolverine program for the next 3-4 years. Along with his size, Underwood has a cannon for an arm and is swift footed with anticipation and ability to make defenders miss when he escapes the pocket. He could be an absolute nightmare at the college level, where being a better athlete than your peers still matters. He is also not short on confidence, something he exhibited during a recent interview with Rich Eisen who asked him point blank what his goals were while at Michigan.
"A couple of Heismans and at least one Natty. Honestly, I just know I gotta be myself. That's been my main thing. I'm going to work for everything I feel I've earned. My initials are B.U. so my parents keep that in my head to "Be You, no matter what...I have nothing else to do than what I have been doing for the last eight, nine, ten years that I've been playing football: hard work, dedicating myself to whatever my goals will be..."- Michigan QB Bryce Uderwood
Only two freshman players have ever won a Heisman and both were redshirt freshmen: Johnny Manziel and Jameis Winston. One only player has ever won multiple Heisman Trophies: Archie Griffin.
Heading into 2025, it's clear that Underwood is intent on locking down the starting job in his first year with the Wolverines. And with Michigan looking to get back into the championship hunt, Underwood's elite abilities will certainly go a long way toward making it happen if he turns out to be as good as most expect. Elite quarterbacks have a way of attracting other elite talent to their programs, which in turn increases those national championship odds.
The future for Michigan appears to be trending up, and Underwood is going to be a key piece in that journey. His goals, if achieved, will make Michigan fans ecstatic. The tools and confidence are all there, now it just needs to translate to the field.
