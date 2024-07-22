BTN analyst on Michigan: 'I think this team will be able to continue to compete'
After going 15-0 and winning the National Championship in 2023, people tend to question how big of a step back Michigan football might take in 2024. And the question can be warranted when you take into consideration Jim Harbaugh left, along with most of the defensive staff. The Wolverines also lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and a ton of other star players that helped catapult Michigan into three-time Big Ten champs and an undefeated season last year.
But what most outsiders don't take into consideration is that Michigan retained offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore who is now the Wolverines' head coach. Moore was 4-0 last year as the interim head coach while Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension. Moore led Michigan through the toughest part of its regular season schedule and beat both Penn State and Maryland on the road, while taking down Ohio State in Ann Arbor during the last regular season game.
Moore, who was under Harbaugh since 2018, knows the inside and out of the Michigan football program. He's seen the bad -- 2020 -- and he's seen the best of times. Moore can take what Harbaugh and the veteran players helped build and keep it rolling with the culture that's set in Ann Arbor. That's exactly what Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith thinks could happen.
Griffith spoke about the Wolverines in '24. While he believes a step back is probable -- the Wolverines have one of the toughest schedules -- he doesn't think Michigan is that far away. Griffith believes Michigan will compete once again this season with Moore as the head coach, but he questions what the young players are going to be like for Michigan as they enter a starting role.
"When you think about what he was able to accomplish -- him personally, right? He was the offensive line coach, he's calling plays, and he was the acting head coach. I don't know if we've ever seen that in college football to this point. And win the national title. So it's going to be a much different team. They got to overhaul the roster, they got a lot of players that will have an opportunity to play. I think you can expect them to take a little bit of a step back. But when I saw them this spring, the intensity and the mentality, and the way they were going about their business has not changed. Sure, we heard some music being played. Different little style. But I don't think this program is going to be far -- not as far away as people think they will be. I think this team will be able to continue to compete. They just have to have some things go right for them. But you never know. This is a team that's really had a great deal of success over the last several years. But now those young players are going to be thrust into that starting role now. How do they work? And what's going to be the mentality -- it's been a workmen's like mentality in that program since Harbaugh took over. Particularly the last three or four years, it's been the way they've operated. So that's still going to be there I believe, but you just have to go out and see it."
The Michigan defense should be great once again in 2024. Guys like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson will anchor one of the toughest defenses in the Big Ten. But when you turn your attention to the offense, that's where some people start to ponder what the Wolverines may look like. Replacing J.J. McCarthy is no easy task, but the Michigan coaching staff is confident in what they have in the quarterback room. It feels like Alex Orji is the presumed starter but fall camp will be telling when Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren start competing.
