Analyst on Michigan: 'I do worry about them creating balance in the passing game'
Michigan exceeded everyone's expectations in 2023 -- well maybe not the people around Ann Arbor. The Wolverines didn't lose a game and went on to capture the national title. But those players who starred in '23, like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, the entire offensive line, Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and Mike Sainristil -- are gone. Jim Harbaugh and the entire defensive staff are gone.
Sherrone Moore has taken over the program and with so much turnover, there are plenty of reasons for outsiders to be skeptical about the Wolverines in 2024. ESPN commentator and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy, is one of those who have some questions. McElroy still really likes the Michigan defense, but without McCarthy and starting a brand new quarterback, he just doesn't know how the Wolverines are going to move the ball this year on offense.
“I look at their roster turnover this year, and my expectations are not as high as they were a year ago,”started McElroy. “Granted, I love their defense, love what they have in the secondary, [and] love it to have along the defensive line. I think they’re gonna be excellent on that side of the ball. But I do have legitimate questions with what they bring back offensively; about what they have at the quarterback position. I think they’re gonna run the ball pretty well, their receivers are going to be underrated, [and] they have an elite tight end, but I do worry about them creating balance in the passing game.”
It's no secret Michigan has one of the toughest schedules in college football. The Wolverines get teams such as Texas, USC, and Oregon at home. But Michigan also has to travel to the likes of Washington and Ohio State. Going 12-0 in the regular season feels like a longshot, but it's not out of the question Michigan can't get to 10 wins, or even win the Big Ten for the fourth year in a row.
McElroy envisions three losses for the Wolverines in '24. The former Bama signal-caller looks at Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State as probable losses on the schedule. He believes if Michigan can get to 10 wins and make the Playoff -- that's a successful season under Sherrone Moore.
“So, I think an incredible season for Michigan this year would be to make the playoffs at 10-3. Maybe they get to the Big Ten championship game and lose,” said McElroy. “That would still be an incredible season, especially knowing some of the departures from the turnover that Michigan’s experienced this past season. A solid season for Michigan would be 9-3. Now you’re going to say, how can you possibly think that way?"
“Well, I look at their schedule. Right now, on a neutral site, if they played today, I would take,, and. Well, they play all three. Two of the three are at home, which makes life a little bit easier. But either way, I look at Michigan, and I think losing to Ohio State, Texas, [and] Oregon. There’s no shame in that, especially given what those teams bring back and some of the departures that Michigan has to replace.”
While McElroy believes three losses are likely, if Michigan loses one more game, it would be disappointing. If the Wolverines are sitting at 9-3 on the year, that could get them into the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the CFP. But four losses in a 12-team Playoff would be detrimental. McElroy throws out the scenario that Michigan could lose one to a USC, Michigan State, or Illinois -- that would be highly unsuccessful from the reigning national champs.
“A disappointing season for Michigan will be 8-4 or worse,” said McElroy. “OK, you lose the aforementioned games. Those are games that are going to be toss-up games; you’re going to be an underdog. But a disappointing season would be to lose those three and lose a game that you don’t expect. Like a game against, you lose a game on the road at Washington or at. I don’t think it’s likely, by the way, but certainly possible… Maybe you lose a game at home to USC. That would be a disappointing season.”
