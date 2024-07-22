BREAKING: Connor Stalions will tell his side of the story in Netflix documentary
This is definitely a documentary that will get a lot of attention just days before the Michigan Wolverines are set to kick off the 2024 season. Netflix is set release a documentary on Aug 27 featuring Connor Stalions, the former U-M staff member who was at the center of the sign-stealing controversy during the 2023 season.
Stalions is the central figure of an NCAA investigation into an apparent sign-stealing scheme that became one of the biggest controversies in College Football. The former U-M staffer was accused of illegally gathering intel on other teams by utilizing a "vast network" of folks who would attend games on his behalf and record Michigan's future opponent signals. For many, the controversy surrounding Stalions called into question all of Michigan's success over the last three years, with some even calling for wins to be vacated.
The story about Connor Stalions wasn't just about the act of gathering intel on other teams, however. As additional details began to emerge about the former U-M staff member, it became clear that his vision for the Michigan Football program - and his role within it - went far beyond gathering intel on other teams. In fact, a previous report by Sports Illustrated indicated that Stalions had a detailed plan on how he would ultimately run the program in the future - - something he referred to as "The Michigan Manifesto." The information was obtained via a former student at a Power 5 school who was in direct communication with Stalions in January and February 2021.
Stalions, now 28, revealed that he was part of a small group of people—two of whom he said were at low-level positions on different college football coaching staffs—who were putting their heads together on a long-term plan to run the Michigan football program. Stalions claimed to have a Google document between 550 and 600 pages long that he managed daily, containing a blueprint for the Wolverines’ future. He referred the document as a movement more than a plan, dubbing it “the Michigan Manifesto.”
Stalions wrote, “I think it’s pretty rare to find the right type of people who can grasp a vision of the future and want to team up and run s---. And we all got our own stuff goin on, but we all got some pretty unique approaches. Basically the way I see it, there’s a future Ohio State head coach and staff out there somewhere preparing for it whether they know it or not. And we have a group of a half dozen actively planning s--- 15 or so years out. And another dozen or two on board. So by the time it’s ready to rock, we’re all on the same page and we quickly make Michigan the ultimate standard.”
Given how big of a role this topic played during the 2023 season, there's no doubt that fans from all across college football will be tuned in when the documentary releases later next month.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football is predicted to finish in B1G by media
ESPN shares what Michigan's biggest question mark is heading into 2024
'It would be a disaster': What if Michigan beats Ohio State again?