Sherrone Moore hints that Jadyn Davis could be in the QB mix sooner than some think

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore wouldn't commit to a quarterback during his Monday press conference with the media. He said the Wolverines would take this week to decide and whichever quarterback did the best job with ball security, that player would likely be the man against Michigan State.
But on Monday night, on Inside Michigan Football with Jon Jansen, Moore said it would be veteran Jack Tuttle who has the early edge.
“Yeah, I think right now, Jack would be the guy, but you have to go through the week and see what happens.”
Tuttle is coming off of a pedestrian performance. While he threw for 208 yards, he turned the ball over twice -- as he did two games ago against Washington. Michigan has a bit of a quarterback condundrum. Both Davis Warren and Tuttle are turnover-prone and the other quarterback who has started games, Alex Orji, isn't trusted to throw the football.
Are there any other options in the pocket? Michigan has two other scholarship quarterbacks. Jayden Denegal and true freshman Jadyn Davis. Denegal hasn't been talking about much, but a ton of the fanbase would love to see the former highly-recruited Davis out on the field. Moore hinted that Davis could be in the mix sooner than some think.
“He's been progressing well and excited to get him in the mix a little bit this week," Moore said of Davis. "Let him work because he's definitely been progressing in a way that you could say that, 'Okay, well, maybe he is getting closer to be in that point'. So we'll definitely see what he does this week.”
Michigan likely wants to redshirt Davis at this point in the year -- maybe all along. But it's worth noting that Davis can play up to four games and still keep his redshirt. If the Wolverines continue to stumble and Davis progresses, don't be shocked to see him on the field at some point.
