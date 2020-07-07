Michigan Offers Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle Caden Curry

After turning a monster sophomore campaign in 2019, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry is the most recent player to pick up an offer from Michigan.

“Coach Shaun Nua, the defensive line coach, actually has been talking to my coach, and I finally called him today and he gave me the offer,” Curry told Wolverine Digest. “It was actually pretty surprising. This time, he just really talked about how he liked my film a lot and how I play. He said he's going to give me a couple follow up calls to talk about Michigan.”

Earlier in the day, U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua had a conversation with the rising 2022 defensive prospect that ultimately resulted in a new scholarship for Curry.

“My coach has talked to him a couple times, and we're going to start getting on the phone a lot more often so he can talk to my parents and teach us more about Michigan,” Curry said. “He definitely told me that he's really interested in me, and he said he has a lot to show me and teach me. I'm definitely going to try to get to a game and meet him.”'

With Michigan in the mix, Curry now sports offers from the likes of Alabama, Iowa, Ohio State and Wisconsin to go along with his U-M offer, and his profile is clearly that of one of the top defensive players in the Midwest for the 2022 cycle. According to 247Sports.com, Curry is ranked as the No. 4 defensive tackle in that cycle, so it is no surprise that Michigan is interested in his talent. That interest is mutual.

“They definitely have had a lot of success the last couple years,” Curry said. “They seem like a team that doesn't give up and just keeps going.”

Last year, Curry compiled 100 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during the season and came within striking distance of the school record for total tackles in a season. After such a dominant year, Nua took notice of Curry's talents, and the two are set to form a stronger relationship in the coming weeks.

Curry, who stands at 6-4 and 245 pounds, played defensive end his freshman at Center Grove before moving inside to defensive tackle last year, and he is set to stay at that position this fall. Curry mentioned that he is open to either spot in college and actually prides himself on that potential to be effective at both end or tackle.

“I try to play fast and beat the lineman off the ball,” Curry said. “I try to hit them with a move every time if it's pass, and I use my strength if it's a run to stop it or get to the ball honestly.”

Over the past couple months, Curry has seen his collegiate options expand in a big way, so he hasn't yet determined which schools he wants to visit once the dead period is over.

“Definitely when Covid hit, we couldn't go anywhere or see any of the facilities, so I'm going to have to try to get everywhere pretty quick to make my decision,” Curry said. “[But] I haven't made my decision on when I'm going to do it because the whole Covid thing bounced me back a little bit. Definitely education will factor into that and if I like the coaches and to see if they will push me hard enough,” Curry said. “Also, my teammates to see if they will push me to the next level.”

But in the meantime, Curry is focused on bringing his team back to the state finals. In 2019, Central Grove finished the season just short as a semifinalist, so bringing home some hardware is part of Curry's agenda this fall.

What are your thoughts on Michigan's early approach to doling out offers in the 2022 class? Could you see Caden Curry more as a defensive end or a tackle at the next level? Let us know!