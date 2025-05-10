CBS analyst thinks Michigan deserves 'multi-year postseason ban' for sign-stealing scandal
Less than a month ahead of Michigan's sign-stealing hearing with the Committee on Infractions, folks across the college football landscape are weighing in on what they feel is an appropriate punishment.
Earlier this week, an article from The Athletic included a quote from an anonymous Power 4 head coach who said Michigan deserves the "hammer."
“I promise you that coaches still care about this,” a Power 4 head coach — not in the Big Ten — said this week. “This was a major deal, and you can’t minimize it. It’s bad for college football. (Stealing signals) might be more common than you think, but the extremes they went to? I’ve never heard of anything like it, and they need to get the hammer.”
On Friday, CBS college football analyst Josh Pate suggested that the Wolverines should suffer a multi-year postseason ban, along with a massive fine and loss of scholarships.
While it remains a mystery as to what the NCAA will decide, it's clear that plenty of folks are hoping the investigation ultimately leads to a harsh punishment... one that could keep the Wolverines out of the College Football Playoff for multiple years.
Michigan's hearing with the Committee on Infractions is set to take place on June 6 and 7. According to ESPN's Dan Wetzel, a final decision from the NCAA is expected to come within 45 days of that hearing.
In the meantime, Michigan has reportedly issued a self-imposed two-game suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore. The suspension stems from Moore deleting a thread of 52 text messages with former staffer Connor Stallions, the man at the center of the sign-stealing investigation. That suspension, as of now, is expected to be for Michigan's Week 3 matchup against Central Michigan and Week 4 matchup against Nebraska.
