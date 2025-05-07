Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade with Dallas Cowboys could pave the way for former Michigan football star
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away their prized, young receiver on Wednesday morning to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers sent Pickens to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick. The Cowboys will also send a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers and get back a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The former Georgia star will now play opposite of CeeDee Lamb and give Dak Prescott a weapon he was missing. But with trading away Pickens, the Steelers' WR corps got thinner. Pittsburgh made a move earlier this offseason by trading for Seattle star DK Metcalf, but the search for a No. 2 WR is now on.
Pittsburgh signed veteran Robert Woods, and the Steelers return Calvin Austin III -- who is the leading returning WR who caught for 548 yards last season -- but the player who could benefit the most from Pickens leaving is former Michigan WR Roman Wilson.
The Steelers drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but injuries prevented the Wolverine standout from playing in his rookie season. An early ankle sprain sidelined Wilson for all of the preseason and the first five weeks of the regular season. After getting healthy, Wilson then suffered a hamstring injury that sent him to the season-ending IR.
In what's going to be his first real NFL season, Wilson has a chance to prove himself and show why Pittsburgh selected him in the third round. Wilson excelled at Michigan in his senior season. In 2023, he led Michigan, catching 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson quickly became J.J. McCarthy's favorite weapon.
But Pittsburgh will have to figure out who's going to pass the ball to Wilson. The Steelers are likely waiting for an Aaron Rodgers decision, which would greatly impact Wilson's 2025 path.
