Analyst says one overreaction centers around Michigan football and 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
It's hard for the Michigan faithful to just think about their favorite football team without hearing about Connor Stalions, Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore taking a suspension, rivals bashing Michigan, and so on and so forth. But the Wolverine faithful can at least rest their head knowing Michigan signed the top-ranked player from the 2025 recruiting class. Yes, Bryce Underwood is widely expected to fix Michigan's offensive woes that ailed the Wolverines last season.
After having the 131st-ranked passing attack, Underwood and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey could get the Wolverines back into CFP contention in 2025. While Underwood will be heavily watched with plenty of expectations, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli says to pump the brakes a little -- at least at first. In his 'Big Ten overreaction' piece, he claims Michigan fans believe Bryce Underwood will change the sport of football forever.
As is always the case with Michigan football in recent years, there's a lot going on around this program. However, Michigan fans aren't paying attention to much off the field because they're too busy fantasizing about what could happen on it. Bryce Underwood is a five-star phenom QB that I've seen compared to Cam Newton, and the comparisons come from talent evaluators, not people named "GoBlue69" on a message board somewhere. Odds are Underwood won't begin the season as starter, but the last stud freshman QB in Ann Arbor who had to wait his turn left with a national title.- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
We believe with Mikey Keene sitting out all of spring, the starting job is Underwood's to lose. Michigan didn't sign Underwood to sit the bench, but the Wolverines aren't going to hand him the job, either. Underwood and Jadyn Davis have had all the reps with the starters this spring, and Underwood is well advanced for his age. He might not bring a national title to Ann Arbor right away, but the future appears to be bright with No. 19 at the helm.
