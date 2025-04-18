CBS Sports NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions taking Michigan defender in first round
With the 2025 NFL Draft set to kick off in a week, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to make a lot of noise in the first round. In fact, the latest CBS Sports NFL Mock Draft has four Wolverines going early, headlined by defensive lineman Mason Graham.
Graham has consistently been viewed as a top 10 pick, but a good portion of the latest mock drafts have him slotted as a top 5 pick. But in addition to Graham, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, and cornerback Will Johnson are all projected to go in the first round as well.
Here's a look at the projected destinations for each, courtesy of CBS Sports' Mike Renner:
- Mason Graham, DL - No. 5 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Colston Loveland, TE - No. 22 overall, Los Angeles Chargers
- Kenneth Grant, DL - No. 28 overall, Detroit Lions
- Will Johnson, CB - No. 31 overall, Kansas City Chiefs
Although it's not all that surprising to see Graham projected as the first Wolverine on the board, the rest of Michigan's first round projections are certainly noteworthy.
With Colston Loveland potentially going at No. 22 to the Chargers, that sets up a reunion with his former head coach Jim Harbaugh. We all know that Harbaugh has a soft spot for his Wolverines, and adding an elite offensive weapon like Loveland to that Charger offense would certainly provide a boost.
Kenneth Grant has routinely been projected to the Lions in recent weeks, and he even expressed his excitement at the potential of playing in Detroit. Grant is described as a guy who still needs to develop in some areas, but he's also talented enough as-is to be a big time contributor as a rookie. In fact, college football analyst Joel Klatt recently suggested that Grant could end up being the best draft pick of Michigan's class when it's all said and done.
Will Johnson has taken a bit of a tumble in recent mock drafts. Although he's been viewed as a first round pick from the second he stepped foot on campus in Ann Arbor, a string of nagging injuries have caused his draft stock to tumble... at least in the eyes of analysts. He didn't compete in the NFL combine, but Johnson did recently hold a private workout in Ann Arbor for a whole host of NFL teams. It's hard to believe that Johnson could fall all the way to No. 31, but landing with perennial Super Bowl contender Kansas City doesn't seem all that bad.
