2 Michigan football players make top-150 list heading into the 2025 season
Despite losing players like Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant, Michigan football still returns plenty of talent. Coming off an 8-5 campaign, the Wolverines learned some stuff about themselves as the year progressed. Players who struggled early, played much better as the year went on, and Michigan won some big games due to it -- Ohio State and Alabama.
The hype surrounding Michigan is still high, and all eyes will be on freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood. But Underwood is going to learn as he goes on, and he will rely on some of his veteran teammates.
According to CBS Sports, Underwood will have two of the top-150 players in college football around him this year -- one on offense and one on defense. Blake Brockermeyer ranked the best 150 players around college football, and he had two Wolverines on the list.
No. 84 LB Jaishawn Barham
Versatile box backer who played multiple roles in Michigan's pressure-heavy scheme. Logged 66 tackles, 2 sacks and 14 hurries. Strong in coverage — didn't allow a touchdown in 2024. Instinctive, twitchy and rangy with clean gap discipline.- CBS Sports
Barham was one of those players who got better as the year went on. The former Maryland linebacker was out of position early in the year, and struggled to control his speed. But even with an off first part of the year, Barham was Michigan's second-leading tackler with 66 on the season. Barham's role could shift and become more of a pass rusher this year, but he's going to be around the football a lot. Barham and Ernest Hausmann should make up one of the better Big Ten linebacker duos.
No. 121 RB Justice Haynes
Didn't break through at Alabama like I thought he would, but the tools are undeniable. Shifty, strong and explosive with elite vision and balance. Can catch out of the backfield. Michigan should give him lead-back volume — a breakout seems inevitable.- CBS Sports
The former five-star running back came to Michigan after being the 1B in the Bama backfield last year. Although he backed up Jam Miller, Justice Haynes showed glimpses of the speed and power he can run with. Haynes ran for 448 yards and seven touchdowns. He led the Alabama backfield gaining 5.67 yards per carry. Haynes will now join Jordan Marshall to give Michigan its next great running back duo in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7