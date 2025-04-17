Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
After a Sweet 16 run that ended to Auburn, Michigan men's basketball is only going up under Dusty May. The former FAU coach has shown his willingness to bring in elite players from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal. The Wolverines landed four players from the portal, three of which who signed. But the lingering question is what UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg decides to do.
Lendeborg, a skilled big who could replace Danny Wolf, committed to Michigan, but he's going through the draft process. If he comes back to college, May could have a fun time setting Lendeborg up in his offense. As of now, analysts are assuming he's playing for Michigan -- unless he says differently.
With that in mind, ESPN released an updated version of its early top 25 for next season and Michigan actually went down in the rankings. The Wolverines were initially ranked 5th and now Jeff Borzello has Michigan at No. 7.
Dusty May hit the portal early in the cycle, landing three potential starters for next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round pick, so there is a chance he'll declare for the NBA draft instead, but Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low.- Jeff Borzello (ESPN)
The Wolverines also added 7-foot-3 UCLA transfer Aday Mara. Returnees Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett and five-star signee Trey McKenney will play on the wings.
Both Texas Tech and BYU made major jumps in the ranking. The Red Raiders went from No. 22 to No. 3 and the Cougars jumped from No. 16 to No. 6 -- both going around Michigan. Michigan likely isn't done using the portal, so it will be interesting to see if the maize and blue make any more big moves ahead of next season.
