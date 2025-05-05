CBS Sports predicts 3 Big Ten College Football Playoff teams in 2025
It may be early, but projections are already flooding the internet ahead of the 2025 College Football season. On Monday, CBS Sports dropped its 2025 post-spring College Football Playoff projections and there are three teams from the Big Ten listed.
Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State are all projected to represent the Big Ten in this year's CFP.
For Michigan fans, this would be an incredibly disappointing result in 2025.
After finishing the 2024 season on a strong note with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, head coach Sherrone Moore addressed several critical needs on his roster - mainly at quarterback. Add in the fact that Moore also brought in an experienced offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsay, along with the fact that he was able to retain defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and this feels like a team that should make a strong push for the playoff.
But CBS Sports has picked another postseason destination for the Wolverines, having them in a matchup with the Florida Gators in the Citrus Bowl.
"The Wolverines and Gators played five times previously, all coming since 2013 — four of which during bowl season. The Citrus gets first dibs on the SEC and Big Ten's group of good teams after the playoff pairings are finalized and both should be inside the national rankings and ripe for the choosing. Florida always brings a crowd to in-state bowl games and Orlando's in close proximity to Gainesville."
Obviously projections are just a way of filling time before the actual games begin, but there's no question that anything less than the playoffs for Michigan this season will be viewed as a disappointment.
