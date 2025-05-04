Michigan football NFL rookies poised to start Year 1
Michigan football continued its tradition of first-round selections and in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Wolverines had three players drafted in the first round. CB Will Johnson slid to the second round, but the Arizona Cardinals have been said to have gotten the 'best value' after selecting the Michigan All-American.
With four Wolverines coming off the board in the first two rounds, Pro Football Focus believes all four players could start in Year 1. Three of them are 'virtual locks', while the fourth is on the 'cusp' of starting in their rookie season.
Virtual locks to start:
DT Mason Graham (Browns):
"Top-five selections Abdul Carter and Mason Graham were brought in to New York and Cleveland, respectively, to change the dynamic of those teams’ defensive lines," PFF wrote.
The Browns could have drafted either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, but Cleveland traded down to fifth and let the Jaguars give up capital to take Hunter. The Browns had their sights set on the Michigan All-American and wanted some beef inside next to star edge rusher Myles Garrett. Cleveland took notice to bring in a massive run-stuffer, with a high motor, to build around for years to come.
DT Kenneth Grant (Dolphins):
...."The same can be said, at least in run defense, for Mykel Williams in San Francisco and Kenneth Grant in Miami," continued PFF.
Mason Graham got most of the praise when it came to the Michigan front. Graham was a major factor for three seasons, while Grant became an every-game starter in 2024. But Grant has freakish athleticism for his size, and he can move bodies around. He might have a higher ceiling than most linemen due to his speed, but Grant -- like Graham -- is a safe pick to build around.
CB Will Johnson (Cardinals):
"The Cardinals got incredible value when they selected Will Johnson in the second round, and he should start immediately if healthy," PFF said of Johnson.
After playing in just six games for Michigan in 2024, teams were scared by Johnson's injury history. Adam Schefter revealed there was a knee issue that also caused him to slide. However, Johnson was a two-time All-American, and his skills are undeniable. If healthy, Johnson could turn into a top-five CB in the NFL.
On the cusp of starting:
TE Colston Loveland (Bears):
"The Bears should have major offensive roles for their first two selections, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III," PFF wrote. Part of it will depend on how often new head coach Ben Johnson utilizes two-tight end sets, which favors Loveland, versus three-receiver sets, where Burden would be the third fiddle along with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze."
Most people had Penn State's Tyler Warren ahead of Loveland on the draft boards, but Chicago had it the other way around. With the 10th pick, the Bears took Loveland and gave Caleb Williams more weapons to work with. TE Cole Kmet is still there and Loveland will have to separate himself there, but the Michigan TE is the vertical threat that Chicago needed at TE.
