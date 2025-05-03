NFL Exec. gives brutal assessment of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy
After a preseason injury that derailed his rookie season, it's J.J. McCarthy's time to shine in Minnesota. The Vikings allowed Sam Darnold to move on and sign with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason, and the next man up is the Michigan gun-slinger, McCarthy.
Entering his first season as an NFL starting quarterback, the Vikings did everything in their power to make sure he succeeds. Not only does McCarthy have pass-catchers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and running back Aaron Jones around him, but Minnesota beefed up its offensive line. The Vikings drafted Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson in Round 1, and signed two of the better free agent linemen this past offseason.
But, not everyone believes McCarthy will succeed. An anonymous NFL Exec. told The Athletic he believes McCarthy will get banged up and backup Sam Howell -- who Minnesota traded for during the NFL Draft to backup McCarthy -- will come in and take over like Darnold did.
“You know what is going to happen?” an exec who wasn’t high on McCarthy asked. “J.J. is going to get banged up, and Howell is going to walk in there and become the next Sam Darnold.”
Really?
“Stop,” another exec said. “There’s no comparison. J.J. will be really good, and the coach (Kevin O’Connell) will make sure he is good.”
McCarthy has been a winner wherever he's been. He won a state title in high school, went 27-1 as a starter at Michigan, and helped the Wolverines win their first national title since 1997. McCarthy is one player who takes the game series and will do everything in his power to be as good as he can be. Teammates love him, coaches admire his work ethic, and Minnesota fans already cherish No. 9. The Vikings' Franchise appears to be in good hands with McCarthy moving forward.
