CBS Sports writer believes Michigan football sign stealing saga is a top storyline heading into 2025 season
Michigan football is awaiting a ruling from the NCAA after a two-day hearing in June that addressed allegations of impermissible on-site scouting and sign-stealing related to the Connor Stalions investigation. As fall camp forges on as the Wolverines prepare for their Week 1 game against New Mexico on Aug. 30, the results delivered from the NCAA Committee On Infractions is likely one of the last things on the minds of those involved with the program as Michigan focuses on how it can work its way toward the top of the Big Ten standings again after taking a step back in 2024.
However, in the opinion of Chip Patterson at CBS Sports, the aftermath of the sign stealing saga is a top storyline heading into the college football season in 2025 as Patterson compiled a list of what he believes the top stories are to follow heading into the year.
"The University of Michigan continues to go through the NCAA enforcement process, defending itself and the program's future against the allegations stemming from the sign-stealing scandal," Patterson wrote. "The school already had its hearing with the Committee on Infractions earlier this summer, and among the actions taken to address the concerns is that we will see head coach Sherrone Moore serve a two-game suspension during Week 3 (Central Michigan) and Week 4 (at Nebraska). That suspension adds to a lengthy list of self-imposed punishments that have piled up from the sign-stealing and recruiting violations from the last five years, but rival fans continue to clamor that the debt to society has not yet been paid. If the NCAA attempts to drop a hammer that impacts the recognition of Michigan's national championship, it would be the most impactful action taken by the enforcement department in quite some time."
Up to this point, the only lingering effects from the sign-stealing situation impacting the 2025 season is the self-imposed two-game suspension for Moore, who is alleged to have deleted previous text messages from Stalions. The deleted texts were reportedly recovered via "device imaging" and Moore subsequently produced them to enforcement staff. Moore is accused of committing of a Level 2 violation, according to a draft of the notice of allegations obtained by ESPN last year.
According to ESPN, a final resolution for the case is expected before the start of the season. The same report from ESPN stated there's no guarantee that the Committee On Infractions (COI) will accept the self-imposed punishment for Moore, as they could levy additional games to the suspension. If they do stop at two games, there's no guarantee the COI would allow the specific games Michigan is offering.
Beyond implications for Moore, there have been no reports indicating the Wolverines' 2025 season will be impacted regardless of the COI ruling that is expected to come down in the near future. As far as Michigan's three Big Ten titles and National Championship in 2023 are concerned, multiple reporters, including ESPN's Pete Thamel and Rece Davis, have indicated they do not expect any past wins or titles to be vacated and have expressed doubt that a future postseason ban would even be on the table. Furthermore, NCAA President Charlie Baker went on record to say the Wolverines won their 2023 title "fair and square."
While nothing is set in stone until the COI makes a ruling, it seems as if all credible reports have indicated Michigan's past accomplishments are safe and that the most likely scenario will be a financial punishment for the university and a suspension for Moore. As it relates to Patterson's reference to "rival fans" clamoring that the "debt to society has not been paid yet," there are likely few outcomes that could satisfy the trolls that cannot bear to acknowledge their teams being continually battered by the Wolverines over the past four seasons.