Michigan football struck gold with its 2026 WR recruiting class

It's not a secret that Michigan's passing attack wasn't up to par this season -- ranking 107th in the country. But it's also no secret that it was head and shoulders better than what it was last season. In 2024, the Wolverines ranked 131st.

There were growing pains with freshman Bryce Underwood, but by the end of the season, there was growth. He went from throwing nothing but fastballs to layering the ball over defenders and having touch. While Underwood didn't live up to his No. 1 overall status -- this season -- it's going to help when Michigan surrounds him with more playmakers.

Freshman Andrew Marsh burst onto the scene and was one of the best WRs in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will likely look at the portal to bring in a few more guys, who have starting experience. But in the meantime, Michigan signed three excellent playmakers in the 2026 cycle, and head coach Sherrone Moore touched on each of them.

Both Travis Johnson and Brady Marchese could carve out a role in Year 1, along with Pile. Pile is one of the most under-recruited players in the country, in my opinion, and could have a Ronnie Bell-type trajectory during his Michigan career.

Moore on Jaylen Pile

Jaylen is, I think, two or three years in a row over 1,000 yards receiving. Just extremely productive, underrated. Not highly rated. Guy’s been committed to us for a long time. Projects as a bigger slot guy that’s a very detailed and precise route runner that can make plays after the catch. So I think he’s gonna be a valid piece for us

Moore on Travis Johnson

Try to stay in the footprint as much as possible, but you will venture out like Montana and California for those different guys. Hawaii, Texas. Travis is, again, tall, long, physical. Great ball skills, fast. A 6-3 receiver, a guy that can stretch the field

Moore on Brady Marchese

Dynamic playmaker who we’ve recruited for a while. Was committed elsewhere in the last hours of recruiting. That’s how it is, right? You’re always working. You always continue to find ways to change the roster and really needed a guy that could affect us in the slot but also in the return game, in different pieces. Explosive, great, great ball skills, great catch rate for his size. But dynamic in different phases.