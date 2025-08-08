Justice Haynes: 'Anyone can go out there and make plays' in Michigan RB room
Michigan football has produced a slew of outstanding running backs over the past several years, as the Wolverines' best teams in recent memory have all been able to run the rock with the best of them in college football. While the Wolverines lost their two most productive backs from a statistical standpoint from a year ago, the Michigan backfield has reloaded with the addition of Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and the anticipated emergence of sophomore Jordan Marshall.
However, when meeting with the media on Thursday, Haynes said the running back room this season is more than just himself and Marshall, even though those two have gotten much of the hype in the offseason.
"I know a lot of people talk about just Jordan and I," said Haynes. "But I think it's a testament to our whole room. I think our whole room is very explosive . I think anyone can go out there and make plays. It's not just Jordan and I. It starts from the oldest guy in the room, Freddie J (running backs mentor Fred Jackson), pushing us and leading us, and TA (running backs coach Tony Alford), those two challenging us each and every day. Then, us as the running backs carrying that on and pushing each other. Iron sharpens iron."
With Haynes and Marshall being the clear leaders amongst the group, it will be interesting to see if a third running back does emerge for the Wolverines. After all, in an unfortunate scenario where either Haynes or Marshall had to miss time, Michigan would need to look at its depth and find another back who could step up in that type of situation. Sophomore Micah Ka'apana, who many experts thought was an underrated recruit coming out of high school, would seem to be one of the more likely candidates in the room to position himself well.
Haynes went on to add that the way the group pushes each other in practice will determine how good the unit can be and how they strive to be the best position group in college football.
"If you want to be the best running back in the country—it comes out of the best running back room," Haynes said. And we say it all the time—we want to be the best unit in the country. Not just the best running back unit, but the best overall unit."