Michigan transfer WR says he's motivated by past Wolverine greats to live up to No. 1 jersey
Michigan transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley hasn't been Ann Arbor for long. However, during the time he has spent on campus and in the Michigan football facilities, he has already versed himself in the history of the program when it comes to studying the greats to play the receiver position from years past.
While McCulley wore No. 13 during spring practices, he made the switch to No. 1 ahead of fall camp, which is considered a historic number for the position at Michigan considering the past great who have donned the number. In an interview with M Go Blue TV, McCulley said he knew he wanted the number when noticing the past Michigan All-Americans who have been No. 1.
"Walking past the All-Americans (jerseys in the facility) every day, I knew exactly what I wanted," McCulley said in the interview. "Getting that No. 1 is just a stepping stone for me to get exactly where I want to be."
McCulley added that seeing clips of greats such as Anthony Carter preforming in a Maize and Blue uniform motivates him to live up to expecations this season. But beyond Carter, McCulley said there is one former Wolverine receiver who wore the number that he sees himself in.
"It motivates me," said McCulley. "Just watching Anthony Carter and David Terrell. David Terrell is my favorite one, because I feel like we're kind of similar in our style of play."
The No. 1 jersey was made famous by Anthony Carter, who played for the Wolverines from 1979-82 and amassed 141 catches for 2,681 yards and 33 touchdowns in his college career. In the following years, Greg McMurty (1986-89), Derrick Alexander (1989-93), Terrell (1998-2000) and Braylon Edwards (2001-04) continued the legacy of wearing No. 1.
Since Edwards, a Michigan pass catcher didn't wear the No. 1 jersey until Devin Funchess in 2014. After Funchess, Kekoa Crawford and Andrel Anthony wore the number, but it wasn't until the 2023 season until it returned in significant fashion with Roman Wilson helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship that season after wearing No. 14 his first three years in a Michigan uniform. That year, Wilson had a career-year with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, including delivering on an iconic moment while catching a pass against Alabama in the CFP semifinal off a tipped ball out of the hands of J.J. McCarthy in the game's dying minutes to put the Wolverines in position for the game tying score. Wilson would later haul in the game-tying touchdown pass from McCarthy on a short pass on a play he went in motion on as the Wolverines went on to win 27-20 in overtime to send the Wolverines to the title game, where they would eventually go on to beat Washington.
McCulley, who comes to Michigan from Indiana, began his career as a quarterback during his freshman season in 2021 before switching to receiver during his sophomore year. During his junior year in 2023 with the Hoosiers, McCulley broke out for 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns.
Last season, McCulley suffered an upper body injury in Indiana's Week 1 game, and when he returned, was never able to fully establish himself back in the rotation consistently under first-year IU head coach Curt Cignetti.
With a new offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey and what the Wolverines hope to be much better play at the quarterback position, McCulley and his teammates have chance to take a step forward and elevate the offense back to a level where the unit becomes formidable again.