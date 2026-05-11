How Chris Bracy Fits into Michigan's 91.6 Run Defense Grade

After losing a few safeties to the transfer portal, Michigan needed to bring in a hard-hitting safety to patrol the secondary in the Big House. So, the Wolverines went out and landed versatile Memphis transfer Chris Bracy.

Bracy comes to Ann Arbor after spending two seasons at UAB and the most recent at Memphis. He redshirted one season at UAB, so he has two seasons of eligibility remaining to use at Michigan, if he chooses to do so.

While the 6'1" safety will play in the deepest part of the secondary, he is extremely versatile and adds a unique talent to Michigan — his ability to stop the run.

The Wolverines had one of the top run defenses in college football, per Pro Football Focus. In fact, Michigan had the 17th-ranked run defense in college football last year, with a 91.6 grade from PFF. The Maize and Blue allowed just over 111 yards per game on the ground, which was sixth in the Big Ten.

In a recent media availability, Bracy was asked what he believes he is best at: stopping the run, or defending the pass. The safety said by looking at his stats, people will determine he fits best against the run, but Bracy believes he can do it all.

"I would like to say I’m just getting better at both," Bracy said on where he fits the best. "I mean, I guess if you watched my stats last year, you could say run game. But, I like to say my coverage skills are pretty good as well. Just perfecting my craft, getting better at each of those. It’s a big emphasis for me."

Adding a versatile piece was big for the defense

Despite losing Brandyn Hillman, Elijah Dotson, and Jaden Mangham to the portal, the Wolverines still have four players they can rely on at safety. As long as Rod Moore is healthy, he is a starter. Add in Bracy, Mason Curtis, and Jordan Young, Michigan has four players it believes can start this upcoming season.

As for Bracy, he can be used in a variety of ways. He was among the best safeties against the run, recording 9.5 tackles for loss last season. He recorded 81 tackles and 10 pass breakups, as well. PFF had Bracy recording 17 run stops last year, which was behind fellow starter DeMarco Ward on the Tigers' defense.

With Michigan bringing in John Henry Daley at edge to go along with the Wolverines' expected strong defensive line, Michigan should have another top team against the run. Interior linemen such as Enow Etta and Trey Pierce will plug the gaps, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will be able to use his safeties, such as Bracy, as chess pieces.