Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
The transfer portal opened on Friday Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16. Michigan has a brand new coaching staff -- save for a few coaches who have been retained -- and the Wolverines are working on retaining their core players, while looking at the portal to bring in additional help.
This transfer portal tracker will be updated every time Michigan loses a player or gains a player via the transfer portal.
All Incoming Transfers to Michigan
N/A
All Departures from Michigan via the Transfer Portal
Position breakdown of playing departing the program:
- QB: 2
- RB: 1
- WR: 2
- OL; 1
- LB: 1
- S: 1
WR Fredrick Moore: The former starting WR announced he would be entering the transfer portal back in October. Moore saw plenty of action in 2024, but didn't get much action in 2025. Read more on Moore HERE.
OT Connor Jones: The veteran lineman played in 10 games this season -- mostly all on special teams. Jones has one year of eligibility left. Read more on Jones HERE.
QB Jadyn Davis: Jadyn Davis came in with a lot of expectations last year, but couldn't beat out Davis Warren, Alex Orji, or Jack Tuttle. He was QB2 this year, but wasn't going to pass Bryce Underwood. Read more on Davis HERE.
QB Davis Warren: Warren will likely have two years of eligibility remaining after missing this year with an injury. Warren started most of the season in 2024 for Michigan. Read more on Warren HERE.
S Elijah Dotson: After one season, Dotson is off to the portal. The local product emerged as a talented contributor for the Michigan defense, but after staffing changes, Dotson is looking for a new home. Read more on Dotson HERE.
LB Cole Sullivan: Arguably the biggest name to enter the portal, at this time, was Sullivan. He was a top-five tackler for Michigan this year and was in store for a pivotal role. Read more on Sullivan HERE.
WR Semaj Morgan: The writing was on the wall here. Morgan was in and out of the lineup this season due to drops and inconsistent play. He will have one year left of college football. Read more on Morgan HERE.
RB Jasper Parker: After one season, Jasper Parker is leaving Ann Arbor. Michigan is loaded at RB and Parker likely wasn't going to see much of a role moving forward. Read more about Parker HERE.
