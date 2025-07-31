Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham looks dominant in training camp
It's early in training camp, but Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is already making a strong impression—and Michigan fans aren't surprised. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft showcased his explosiveness during Tuesday's practice, and the Browns' official Twitter/X account made sure that fans saw it.
In the clip, Graham blows past Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller with a quick first step and impressive power, creating almost immediate pressure on the quarterback. While the players weren't in full pads, the play was a clear reminder of why Graham was so dominant during his time in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines, along with why Cleveland invested a top-five pick for the former Michigan standout.
Some draft analysts expressed concerns about Graham heading into the draft, pointing to perceived red flags in his game. Critics questioned whether he warranted such a high selection, with some even suggesting he was a second-round guy. But if the early returns are any indication, Graham is already well on his way to proving those doubters wrong.
Of course, it's still training camp, and there's a long season ahead. But Mason Graham is already showing flashes of the disruptive force he was at Michigan—and if he keeps this up, the Browns may have landed a star in the heart of their defense.