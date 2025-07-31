Wolverine Digest

Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham looks dominant in training camp

Former Michigan defender Mason Graham is showing why he was worthy of being a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

Chris Breiler

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's early in training camp, but Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is already making a strong impression—and Michigan fans aren't surprised. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft showcased his explosiveness during Tuesday's practice, and the Browns' official Twitter/X account made sure that fans saw it.

In the clip, Graham blows past Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller with a quick first step and impressive power, creating almost immediate pressure on the quarterback. While the players weren't in full pads, the play was a clear reminder of why Graham was so dominant during his time in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines, along with why Cleveland invested a top-five pick for the former Michigan standout.

Some draft analysts expressed concerns about Graham heading into the draft, pointing to perceived red flags in his game. Critics questioned whether he warranted such a high selection, with some even suggesting he was a second-round guy. But if the early returns are any indication, Graham is already well on his way to proving those doubters wrong.

Of course, it's still training camp, and there's a long season ahead. But Mason Graham is already showing flashes of the disruptive force he was at Michigan—and if he keeps this up, the Browns may have landed a star in the heart of their defense.

More Michigan News

3 key storylines heading into fall camp for Michigan football

Michigan receiver to wear iconic No. 1 jersey

Nation's No. 3 wide receiver plans to take another visit to Michigan this fall

Fox Sports analyst assesses whether Michigan or Ohio State runs the Big Ten

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football