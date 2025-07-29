Michigan receiver to wear iconic No. 1 jersey
After sporting the No. 13 during spring practice, it looks as if Michigan receiver Donaven McCulley will wear the iconic No. 1 jersey for the Maize and Blue as he was videoed sporting the jersey in a social media post from the Michigan football X account from the team's media day.
McCulley, who spent four seasons at Indiana before transferring to the Wolverines, has worn No. 1 for the Hoosiers the past three seasons after donning No. 0 as a quarterback during his freshman season in 2021. At Michigan, however, No. 1 has a significant history tied to it, specifically at the wide receiver position. It was made famous first by Anthony Carter, who played for the Wolverines from 1979-82 and amassed 141 catches for 2,681 yards and 33 touchdowns in his college career. In the following years, Greg McMurty (1986-89), Derrick Alexander (1989-93), David Terrell (1998-2000) and Braylon Edwards (2001-04) continued the legacy of wearing No. 1.
Since Edwards, a Michigan pass catcher didn't wear the No. 1 jersey until Devin Funchess in 2014. After Funchess, Kekoa Crawford and Andrel Anthony wore the number, but it wasn't until the 2023 season until it returned in significant fashion with Roman Wilson helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship that season after wearing No. 14 his first three years in a Michigan uniform. That year, Wilson had a career-year with 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, including delivering on an iconic moment while catching a pass against Alabama in the CFP semifinal off a tipped ball out of the hands of J.J. McCarthy in the game's dying minutes to put the Wolverines in position for the game tying score. Wilson would later haul in the game-tying touchdown pass from McCarthy on a short pass on a play he went in motion on as the Wolverines went on to win 27-20 in overtime to send the Wolverines to the title game, where they would eventually go on to beat Washington.
McCulley, at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, has shown flashes of being capable of greatness, particularly in 2023 as a Hoosier when he stepped up for 48 catches with 644 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, McCulley suffered an upper body injury in Indiana's Week 1 game, and when he returned, was never able to fully establish himself back in the rotation consistently under first-year IU head coach Curt Cignetti.
Now, McCulley has a new opportunity with the Wolverines and will try to step up as the No. 1 receiver he is capable of being.