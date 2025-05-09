Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
The Minnesota Vikings were in search of their next Franchise quarterback, and Minnesota believed it found that in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings traded up for him in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a preseason injury derailed McCarthy's rookie season. But after allowing Sam Darnold to walk in free agency, the Vikings are betting on McCarthy to lead them in 2025.
Recently, head coach Kevin O'Connell was seen on the Rich Eisen Show, and said McCarthy was 'owning' being the QB of the Vikings. McCarthy has been a proven winner wherever he's gone. He won a State Championship in high school and led the Wolverines to a national title in 2023.
While McCarthy is a proven winner, there are always skeptics in the crowd. One being prominent analyst Colin Cowherd. On his show, he talked about how he views McCarthy similar to New York Giants' rookie QB Jaxson Dart, not Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
"I have so many questions about this," Cowherd began. "I know Kevin O'Connell is all fired up about this, but it is very rare -- I read a story this morning about this, 14 wins and they're like 'we're going to go with a new guy'. I'll just say it, I'm a skeptic. Now, I'm not a Zach Wilson skeptic. I think he's closer to Jaxson Dart than Jayden Daniels. That's how I would say it. I think he's closer to the Ole Miss guy that everybody suddenly loved after he stopped playing.
Cowherd went on to say McCarthy is the fourth-best QB in the division behind Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and Caleb Williams. He also expects the Vikings to finish fourth in the NFC North with McCarthy leading the charge. McCarthy has proven people wrong his entire career, add another person to the list.
