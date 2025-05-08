Michigan football moves up in ESPN's post-spring top-25 rankings
Prior the Michigan football's spring game, before analysts had a chance to see Bryce Underwood in action, the Wolverines were ranked as the 21st-best team in ESPN's way-too-early top-25. But after seeing the Wolverines' offense take the field, and knowing what the Michigan defense could look like in 2025, ESPN raised the Wolverines to No. 20 in the latest post-spring top-25.
Michigan is the sixth Big Team team ranked in ESPN's latest top-25.
1. Penn State
5. Ohio State
8. Oregon
11. Illinois
17. Indiana
20. Michigan
Michigan's highly anticipated quarterback battle never really materialized this spring because Keene was sidelined by a shoulder injury. Five-star prospect Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis got most of the work in the spring. Haynes was working as the No. 1 tailback, and McCulley provides the offense with a taller option at receiver. Many of Michigan's best defensive players are returning, but the Wolverines are going to have a difficult time replacing star defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.- ESPN
Payne, Williams and Rayshaun Benny will probably rotate in the interior defensive line. The Wolverines face some uncertainty heading into the season again -- ESPN reported Monday that the university is planning to suspend coach Sherrone Moore for two games as part of self-imposed sanctions for the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal. He would miss games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
We agree that it's going to be hard to replace the likes of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. But Michigan did about as good of a job as anyone could ask for. Getting Rayshaun Benny back, and adding two former five-star veterans via the portal will give the Wolverines enough talent to still have one of the top defensive lines in college football. Assuming the Wolverines can get good QB play, the Michigan defense should help carry the Wolverines in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Cleveland Browns rookie predicted to win Defensive Rookie of the Year
Analyst says one overreaction centers around Michigan football and 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Pittsburgh Steelers' blockbuster trade with Dallas Cowboys could pave the way for former Michigan football star
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson