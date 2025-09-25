COLUMN: Michigan-Ohio State game must be played earlier in season to protect rivalry
In nearly every year since 1935, the annual Michigan-Ohio State football matchup, famously dubbed as The Game has been played during the final week of the regular season.
As an advocate of upholding sacred traditions in college football, it pains me to write this. But, for the greatest rivalry in all of sports to maintain the meaning it has always had, The Game can't be played on the final week of November for much longer.
In the ever-changing landscape of what college football has become and is becoming, there are a couple of clear reasons why moving the rivalry up in the season makes perfect sense.
Playoff expansion
Although it was reported by CBS Sports this week that College Football Playoff leaders are comfortable with the current 12-team playoff format and are in no rush to make a decision on expansion in 2026, an expansion to 16 teams seems more likely than not to come in the near future, whether that be next year or shortly thereafter.
If that ends up being the case, by the time the Wolverines and Buckeyes meet up the weekend after Thanksgiving Day each season, in theory, both programs should be in a position in most years to have a playoff berth locked up by that point.
Does a matchup, for example, between a 6th-ranked Ohio State team and an 8th-ranked Michigan team hold any weight at that point as it relates to the CFP? Maybe it would for some type of home field advantage or playoff bye, but that doesn't even compare to a 2023-like matchup where the winner of The Game goes to the playoff and the loser misses out entirely.
At least if the two programs matched up in early October, the pictures of how each team's season is going to go wouldn't be fully painted yet, and a win for one team could potentially throw off the trajectory of their rival's season and make them regroup for the games ahead. The scenario would be a better alternative than playing a game where both teams already have playoff spots locked up and would raise the stakes of The Game.
Potential for back-to-back games
With the Big Ten getting rid of divisions, the first and second place teams in the conference now meet annually in the conference title game. Previously, it had happened on numerous occasions where the Wolverines and Buckeyes were very clearly the two best teams in the Big Ten, but being in the same division didn't allow them to compete against each other in the conference championship game.
In the future, if a scenario comes into play where each team has already locked up a trip to the conference title game, that would be a nightmare situation. Neither team would want to lose to their biggest rival, but with knowing back-to-back games are going to take place, which one is supposed to be prioritized with more meaning?
I assume many people would answer the Big Ten title game would have more meaning in that case, but at that point, why not just skip the regular season game and just head straight to Lucas Oil Stadium?
This scenario would create a situation where it would be feasible that both teams could actually be resting starters during the November game, which would be a total disaster for the rivalry. Maybe that wouldn't happen depending on whether one or both teams are jockeying for seeding and/or a playoff bye, but it's not a scenario I want to take chance on.
Final verdict
This isn't my first choice and as I stated earlier, I have always been very interested in preserving all of the traditions of what makes college football great. But the fact of the matter is, the landscape of the sport has changed and more change down the road is inevitable.
Both administrations from the Wolverines and Buckeyes need to get together with the Big Ten and figure out the best path forward in protecting this cherished rivalry and making The Game the best it can be year in and year out.
If the programs and conference doesn't get out ahead of this, I'm afraid it might be too late.
Traditions shouldn't be toyed with unless a change is absolutely necessary, but in this case, it will be to continue to protect the value of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.