Sherrone Moore sends clear message to Michigan fans ahead of Ohio State game
Michigan football hosts Ohio State for the 121st edition of The Game on Saturday afternoon in what is considered college football's best rivalry.
The Wolverines have a playoff spot potentially on the line and an opportunity to beat the Buckeyes for a fifth-straight season.
Head coach Sherrone Moore said at his weekly press conference on Monday that he hopes for a raucous crowd that is energetic and ready to influence The Game with the noise they can provide in the Big House.
"Be the loudest, most ravenous, craziest, energetic environment that we’ve had in Michigan Stadium ever," Moore said about what his message to the fans is. "That’s what we want it to be, the loudest place it’s ever been. I don’t know what the decimals have been or what they could be, but we need them to reach peak on Saturday."
Saturday's forecast in Ann Arbor calls for a high of 31 degrees with some snow showers in the afternoon, which could create another dynamic that fires up the crowd if snow starts to glaze the turf at Michigan Stadium, similar to the 2021 contest between the two teams when the Wolverines prevailed by a score of 42-27, which snapped an eight-game losing streak to OSU in the series and started the current four-game winning streak Michigan currently possesses.
The 2023 environment against OSU at the Big House was also electric, but there was something about the 2021 game that made it seem like the stadium atmosphere was kicked up a notch.
The two teams will kick off at Noon EST on FOX, where the Wolverine fans inside the stadium will do everything they can to try to help their team pull off the victory.