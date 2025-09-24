2027 WR from Michigan surprisingly doesn't name Wolverines as school standing out in recruitment
A top 10 wide receiver in the class of 2027 who hails from the state of Michigan, four-star Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods), has taken 14 documented visits to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines, according to his Rivals profile.
However, when Guerrant spoke to Rivals' Marcus Benjamin after his visit to Hard Rock Stadium last weekend to see Miami (FL) take on the Gators, Guerrant said the Hurricanes, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M are four schools standing out in his recruitment, without making mention of the Wolverines.
Of course, this doesn't mean wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and Michigan are out of the running when it comes to the recruitment of Guerrant as it's still early for class of 2027 prospects. But it does signal that the Wolverines have serious work to do if they wish to continue to pursue the top ranked receiver in the state.
A couple of weeks back, Guerrant posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account the schools he plans on taking game day visits to. The Wolverines were listed on the post as a trip he will take in November, but Guerrant had not officially locked in the date yet.
Guerrant is ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the class of 2027, the No. 7 receiver and the top ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.