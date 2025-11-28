Joel Klatt breaks down how Michigan can win ‘The Game’
With less than 24 hours until Michigan vs. Ohio State, you can feel the tension and excitement building.
As everyone is giving their takes on ‘The Game,’ Fox Sports analyst and commentator, Joel Klatt, broke down the matchup on Friday afternoon on the Joel Klatt Show.
Here are the three main takeaways from what Klatt talked about on Friday
Ohio State Offense vs. Michigan Defense
A season ago, which was the biggest upset in the history of the game as Michigan went into Columbus as 20-point underdogs and won, the Buckeyes were only able to produce 10 points.
“Here is the key for Ohio State: be yourself,” Klatt said. “Last year I felt like they got sucked into trying to win the toughness battle… They learned the lesson last year; we saw that in the playoffs.”
Klatt explained that attacking down the field deep and being aggressive would be the key for the Buckeyes and how they found success in the playoffs last year after the loss to the Wolverines.
Looking at the numbers in 2024, Ohio State ran for 77 yards on 26 attempts, while Michigan ran for 172 on 42 carries. Their top offensive threat, arguably one of the most talented players in the country, Jeremiah Smith, was held to five catches for 35 yards.
If OSU wants to break the streak, it will need its top wide receiver and passing game to do more in 2025
Michigan Offense vs. Ohio State Defense
It is the same script, new season for Michigan football. Buying into the identity of running the football and using that to make the freshman quarterback's life easier.
“They’re best, and we all know it, when they are able to establish the run and allow their young quarterback, Bryce Underwood, to throw the football off of the run game,” Klatt said. “That is a matchup that is really tough for a young quarterback. Because this Ohio State defense disguises their coverage as well as anybody. They also match in coverage as well as anybody… So it is tough to know what defense they are in and even when you do the windows are tight.”
Klatt is right, and the game plan should be clear. Give Jordan Marshall the ball and run timely play-action fakes in hopes of catching the OSU defense lacking and making Underwood's life easier.
You do not want the true freshman to feel the weight of the game on his shoulders.
How the Wolverines Win
In the opening moments of the segment, Klatt explained how the Wolverines can pull out another upset over the Buckeyes.
"Michigan wants a game that is close in the second half,” Klatt explained. “Everything that they are built on and about starts with their physical nature, defensively and offensively. Which is why when I talk with anyone in that building, all they talk about is 'give us a chance and make it a close game in the fourth quarter.' They feel like that toughness will pay off for them in the fourth quarter, which it has in the last four years.”
If this game is close late, all the pressure is going to be on Ohio State. On paper, the Buckeyes are big favorites with high expectations to win this game. But if it is close down the stretch, similar to last year, we have seen that pressure break Ohio State.