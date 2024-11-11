Connor Stalions is now coaching Bryce Underwood
Former Michigan Football staffer is once again back in the news, this time for his new coaching role at Belleville High School. Stalions had been part of another high school football staff recently (Detroit Mumford), but this latest move is noteworthy due to the fact that Michigan's top quarterback target Bryce Underwood is the star QB at Belleville.
Via On3:
"Belleville head coach Dejuan Rogers told CBS Detroit that Stalions became a part of his team’s coaching staff shortly after the regular season ended. Belleville is currently in the MHSAA playoffs."
It's hard to say what (if any) impact this could potentially have on Underwood's recruitment, but we all know that Stalions is a Michigan Man through and through. If there's one guy who will do whatever it takes to convince Underwood to flip from LSU to Michigan, it's Connor Stalions.
