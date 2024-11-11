Connor Stalions is now coaching Bryce Underwood

NEW: Connor Stalions is now coaching LSU Five-Star Plus+ QB commit Bryce Underwood at Belleville High School for the playoffs.



Stalions joins his second HSFB staff of the season after serving as Mumford's DC/interim head coach.



