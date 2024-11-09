BREAKING: Dusty May, Michigan basketball get huge commitment from 5-star guard
Michigan men's basketball got its first win of the 2024-25 season earlier this week, and the Wolverines continue to stack victories on the recruiting trail as well.
On Saturday, head coach Dusty May landed the biggest target on his recruiting board when five-star Flint (Mich.) St. Mary's combo guard Trey McKenney gave his verbal pledge to the Wolverines. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder chose Michigan among a 'Final Three' that also included Georgetown and USC.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, McKenney is considered the No. 19 overall prospect, No. 3 combo guard and No. 1 player from the state of Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class. The Flint native has garnered 35 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Michigan State, Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State and others putting their hat in the ring for the five-star. Ultimately, however, May and the Wolverines were able to keep McKenney home.
Here's how 247Sports director of recruiting Adam Finkelstein evaluates McKenney's game:
"McKenney is a big-bodied scoring guard and unique backcourt match-up because of his very broad frame and massive 6-foot-9 wingspan. He plays with an aggressive scoring mentality and has an advanced understand of how to leverage his body type within his attack. He’s powerful, physical, crafty, has a great left-hand, and is also very adept at scoring over top of contesting defenders in the mid-range area.
"While McKenney can have a high-volume approach, settle for too many tough-twos, and be turnover prone at times, he’s actually an underrated initiator when he’s allowed to play with the ball in his hands. He has clear potential playing out of ball-screens and some instinctive feel for the game to match his sheer power.
"McKenney is an excellent free-throw shooter (92%), but doesn’t get there quite enough to take full advantage, especially given his body type. His shooting stroke isn’t quite as natural from long range, but he’s shown some clear progress and made 36% on just under 6 attempts per game in the EYBL.
"Defensively, he’s typically willing to compete, but sometimes limited by a lack of lateral quickness. That footspeed is going to be tied to continuing to make strides with his conditioning, albeit without shrinking his frame too much, since that is such a critical part of his identity. McKenney is also an excellent rebounding guard."
May and his staff did an excellent job quickly turning over Michigan's roster upon arrival, and now the head coach is putting together a strong 2025 class to build the future upon. In addition to McKenney, the Wolverines are have commitments from four-star Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep small forward Winters Grady and four-star New Zealand native forward Oscar Goodman.
Michigan (1-0) travels to Greensboro, N.C. for a matchup with Wake Forest (2-0) on Sunday, Nov. 11 with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
