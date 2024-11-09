REPORT: Michigan's NIL offer for QB Bryce Underwood 'closer' to $10 million
Michigan is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit to flip five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood from his commitment to LSU.
According to a report from CBS Sports, the Wolverines have put together an NIL offer "closer to double" than the $5 million package that was reported by On3 in late October. This indicates that Michigan and its financial boosters may have put together a deal approaching $10 million for the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
Underwood originally committed to LSU way back on Jan. 6, choosing the Tigers over the Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, in the midst of its struggles at quarterback this season, Michigan has gone all-in in an attempt to flip the five-star from LSU in recent weeks, even at the cost of its prior 2025 quarterback commit, Carter Smith.
In Belleville's nine regular season games this season, Underwood threw for 1,798 yards and 28 touchdowns against one interception. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder added 427 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 24 carries. Belleville defeated Saline, 42-7, on Friday night in its district championship game, as the Tigers seek their third state championship with Underwood at quarterback.
The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class begins on Dec. 4, and it's likely Underwood will have made a final decision by that date in order to early enroll at his college of choice. As for now, Michigan (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) makes final preparations for today's matchup against No. 8 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) in Bloomington.
