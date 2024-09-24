Could another Michigan Wolverine join Mike Sainristil and the Washington Commanders?
The Washington Commanders drafted Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sainristil immediately became Washington's starting nickel. But during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Commanders opted to put Sainristil outside with Benjamin St. Juste -- another former Wolverine.
Through three games Sainristil has recorded 16 tackles and one PBU for Washington. After moving Sainristil to the boundary, he arguably had the best game of his young NFL career against the Bengals. Sainristil had six tackles with a PBU during Monday Night Football.
With the Commanders needing to shift Sainristil outside to help their secondary, the initial belief is that Washington will be in the market to draft an outside corner so it can permanently keep Sainristil at the nickel. ESPN's Jordan Reid suggests so and names Michigan corner Will Johnson as a possible player the Commanders might target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson is a junior at Michigan and technically could stay one more season in Ann Arbor, but the reality is he's likely gone after this season and. head to the NFL. Johnson has shown everything needed to justify as a top NFL selection. He already has three pick-sixes in his Michigan career and he just recorded the third against USC this past Saturday.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, NFL scouts have been itching to get their chances of landing the top-flight corner. Johnson is fast and physical. He is everything you could possibly want to build your defense around at the next level. As a sophomore in 2023, Johnson was an All-American and was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.
For his Michigan career, Johnson has recorded 65 tackles, four TFLs, nine interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.
