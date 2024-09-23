Sherrone Moore provides injury update on Colston Loveland
After missing the game against USC on Saturday, it sounds like the Wolverines may be getting their start tight end back for this weekend's matchup against Minnesota. Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore said that Loveland was close to being able to play last weekend and that he's making good progress with his recovery.
"He's doing better," Moore said. "Doing a lot better. The doctors felt it would be in the best interest that he not play. We're in a positive place right now, so we'll see."
Loveland went down in Week 3 against Arkansas State with an apparent shoulder injury that took him out of the game in the third quarter. Based on the fact that he was close to being available for USC, it certainly doesn't sound like an injury that's going to keep Loveland off the field next week against Minnesota.
With the passing game continuing to look underwhelming, there's no question that Loveland's return will be much needed moving forward. Even after missing the game against USC over the weekend, the 6-5, 245 pound tight end is still Michigan's top receiver through four weeks - with team-high's in yards (187), receptions (19) and touchdowns (1).
Michigan kicks off the Week 5 matchup against Minnesota on Saturday at Noon on FOX. It will be the 106th all-time meeting between the two programs as they battle for the Little Brown Jug trophy. Michigan has won the last four matchups and, as well as 10 of the last 11 matchups dating back to 2006.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -