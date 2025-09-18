Dave Portnoy tells Matt Rhule his prediction for Michigan-Nebraska game
Barstool Sports founder and Michigan alum Dave Portnoy sat down for an interview with Matt Rhule on the Nebraska head coach's podcast, "House Rhules," this week. During the over hour-long sit-down, the two discussed numerous topics during the friendly conversation that lasted over an hour.
At the 53:20 mark in the podcast, Rhule asked Portnoy what he has for his score prediction this weekend when the Wolverines and Huskers take the field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
"So, I love the quarterback (Underwood), The first two games, he didn't run once. I'm sure you've seen the film, And by all accounts, he runs like a 3.4 40 (40-yard dash)," Portnoy joked. "And he's superman. So, he finally ran last week—he had 100 and something yards—I think Michigan's good. I don't think you guys are there yet. I'm going to go like 34-24 Michigan. I just love this kid. I think he's—and I know you like (Dylan) Raiola. I think this guy's like a Hall of Fame quarterback. I think he's got it all. And that's not just because I played a factor in recruiting him. The throws he's made—he's got like a laser on his arm, he's so fast. But he's got to run the ball—I don't want conversative playcalling."
Portnoy then asked Rhule how he thinks the game will play out this weekend.
"Well, I'm expecting us to win," said Rhule. "The score doesn't matter—it can be 200-199, it could be 7-6. I will say, I do feel like, on our end, people have taken the easy way out with Dylan (Raiola), with our quarterback. They're just like "oh, the Mahomes thing." And even when TV has done our games, that's the easy thing (to point out). Meanwhile, the kid's completed 78% of his passes, he's a winner, he's playing hard, he's running the football. I just feel like they should just forget all of the other stuff and just watch the tape, make it about the football. Because I think he's played really well."
In the conversation, Rhule asks Portnoy about his career, what the Barstool founder does away from work, and more as the two shared many of their life experiences with each other and the audience in a very interesting back-and-forth that is worth the listen.