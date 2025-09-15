Michigan football commit is now the top ranked prospect at his position
In late June, Michigan football scored a huge win on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball when class of 2026 five-star EDGE Carter Meadows announced his commitment to the Wolverines. At the time, Meadows was regarded as a gifted prospect, but is now gaining even more traction after the latest Rivals300 rankings were released on Monday.
The Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) product jumped from the 30th overall recruit in his class all the way up to No. 3. Previously, Meadows was the fifth-ranked EDGE rusher, but the latest rankings now has him at the top spot for his position.
"Michigan EDGE commit Carter Meadows (No. 3) continues to inch up closer to the top of the rankings," Rivals' Charles Power wrote. "At around 6-foot-6, 235 pounds with extreme length, Meadows has elite physical traits and looks to have taken a jump as a player on Friday nights. He’s added strength and confidence, making him extremely tough to block on the edge for opponents thus far. The frame, athleticism, flexibility, and growth as a player make Meadows a legitimate challenger for the top spot with continued progression."
Meadows isn't the only Wolverine commit that is standing out as an elite prospect to analysts, as five-star running back Savion Hiter also remains in the top 10 in the new rankings, checking in at No. 8 overall and is still considered the top back in 2026.
Overall, Michigan has 11 class of 2026 commits that appeared in the latest Rivals300, including EDGE Julian Walker (No. 80), OL Malaki Lee (No. 87). DL Titan Davis (No. 125), TE Matt Ludwig (No. 128). WR Travis Johnson (No. 149), EDGE McHale Blade (No. 219), OL Marky Walbridge (No. 254), DL Alister Vallejo (No. 269), and S Jordan Deck (No. 280).
Sherrone Moore's class of 2026 currently has 23 verbal commitments and ranks as the 10th-best in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The college football early signing period begins on Dec. 3, where commits can officially begin to sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at the college level.