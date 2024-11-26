Davis Warren will connect with a former Michigan Football great to strategize against Ohio State
One player who knows a thing or two about beating Michigan's arch-rival, Ohio State, is former Wolverine great, J.J. McCarthy. The three-year Michigan quarterback was 3-0 against Ohio State and 2-0 as the starting signal caller. He beat the Buckeyes in Columbus in '22 and then did it again last year in the Big House.
McCarthy didn't do it alone, he had plenty of help between the running backs, the Michigan defense, and the Wolverines' overpowering offensive line. But it comes as no surprise that Michigan quarterback Davis Warren told reporters on Monday that he would be connecting with McCarthy this week to get some tips on how to go up against the Buckeyes in what will be his first time playing Ohio State.
"Totally," Warren started. "When I was a freshman and that win in '21 — I'm looking up at the pictures right now. That was really one for the ages for us as a program. And then these last two years, just really dominating both in '22, going down there and getting that win and then last year the win up here.
"It really starts with the guys up front, the big boys. They know how we've won the game the last couple years, what it's come down to. And I think they have confidence that they can do that.
"I'm sure a lot of them are, just like I'm going to talk to J.J. this week, get some tips and tricks. I know they've been talking to and keep talking to those guys that are moved on to the next level and understand how important this game is and how it starts with them. I think that confidence is going to show on Saturday."
The Wolverines currently have the 128th-ranked passing offense in the country averaging 140.1 yards per game through the air. While that's not good in today's college football era, Warren has started to come into his own since regaining the starting job that he lost. Last week, against the Wildcats, Warren threw for nearly 200 yards and since the Michigan State game, he has thrown four touchdowns to just one interception.
Warren says Michigan will be extremely prepared to face Ohio State on Saturday and the key is to go out and have fun, play with detail -- and cut it loose.
"The last couple of years have definitely, like Coach Moore [said], have shown that," said Warren about the Wolverines' passing attack. "As a group, as a passing attack, we're ready for the challenge and we're prepared. And we're going to be ready for the opportunity and go out there and play with detail and have fun and cut it loose.
"I think that's something that especially in '22, J.J. did a great job of and we did a great job of getting open in some explosive pass plays. Those were huge plays in the game. So, we're going to entrench ourselves in the work this week and in the film study and in the prep."
With the Wolverines sitting at 6-5 on the year, there won't be a fourth consecutive Big Ten Title or a College Football Playoff birth. But Michigan can still accomplish one of its goals if it can somehow upset the Buckeyes as a near three-touchdown underdog. Saturday, in Columbus, will be Michigan's national championship.
"Whether we were 1-10 or 11-0 at this point, beating Ohio State is beating Ohio State," said the Michigan starting quarterback. "It's one of our goals for the year, right? Beating our rivals, getting bowl eligible, winning those trophy games and then a Big Ten Championship, a national championship. Those are the goals every year. And beating Ohio State is on that list."
