Michigan Football star gets spurned from national honor
If the Michigan Wolverines did anything right this offseason in terms of building its roster, it was snagging Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada from the transfer portal. Zvada has been sensational this season and you could make an argument he's been the offensive player of the year for the maize and blue.
Zvada is 15-of-16 on the year, with his only 'miss' being a blocked kick. The junior has made all six of his kicks from over 50 yards, and he's 24-of-25 on extra points.
Even with how great of a 2024 season he's had, Zvada has been spurned from having a chance to win the Lou Groza Award which goes to the nation's best kicker -- an award Jake Moody won for Michigan. Instead, the committee named Lousiana's Kenneth Almendares, Florida State's Ryan Fitzgerald, and Kentucky's Alex Raynor as the finalists.
Fitzgerald is 12-for-12 and has made all five of his kicks from 50 -- while being 100% on extra points. Raynor is 15-of-16 while making both of his kicks from 50-plus, and he's 24-of-25 on extra points. Lastly, Almendares is 25-of-27 and is 2-of-4 on kicks from 50-plus, and he's made all 42 extra points.
It's a travesty that Zvada isn't on the list.
Michigan Wolverines who are finalists
On Tuesday, three Wolverines were named finalists for national honors.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham is a finalist for the Outland Trophy Award. It's given to the best interior lineman. Tight end Colston Loveland is a finalist for the John Mackey Award which is awarded to the nation's best tight end. And long snapper William Wagner is a finalist for the Mannelly Award that goes to the best long snapper.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore provides update on Colston Loveland, Will Johnson ahead of Ohio State
Sherrone Moore is high on a few Michigan true freshmen: 'He's a star in the making'
Analytics share Michigan's chances against Ohio State on Saturday