Sherrone Moore provides update on Colston Loveland, Will Johnson ahead of Ohio State
Michigan is currently three-touchdown underdogs heading into Columbus to take on Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines have won three in a row over Ohio State, but Michigan will need plenty to go its way -- and then some -- if it hopes to make it a fourth straight. One thing that the Wolverines need to go their way is to get their troops back on the field.
On Saturday against Northwestern, Michigan didn't have Semaj Morgan or Will Johnson. The Wolverines also lost Colston Loveland to some sort of injury after the first half ended and then cornerback Jyaire Hill didn't play until the benches were emptied.
On Monday, Sherrone Moore was asked about Johnson's health status entering The Game week. ESPN reported this past week that Johnson would likely miss both the Northwestern and Ohio State games. But Moore stuck to the typical answer despite showing optimism a few weeks ago that Johnson would likely play again in 2024.
“Yeah. I just go by what the doctors say,” Moore said. “I can’t confirm or say anything else but what the doctors tell us.”
If Johnson can't play, Michigan will rely on Aamir Hall, Zeke Berry, and Jyaire Hill to man the defensive backfield against the Buckeyes. Moore told reporters on Saturday following the game, Hill's demotion was something they were working on internally.
Michigan hasn't seen Johnson since the first quarter against Illinois, but one player who's been involved a ton is tight end Loveland. The Wolverines passing attack must have Loveland on Saturday against Ohio State. Moore seemed a little more optimistic about their offensive star.
“We’ll see,” Moore said. “I think Colston is trending in a good direction. We’ll get a better feel in the next couple days. The same thing with Will. We’ll see.”
We will continue to provide updates when we get them.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PFF grades: Michigan football player grades, snap counts to know after win against Northwestern
Sherrone Moore is high on a few Michigan true freshmen: 'He's a star in the making'
Analytics share Michigan's chances against Ohio State on Saturday