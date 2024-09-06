Desmond Howard's message to Ann Arbor, Michigan ahead of Texas matchup
There's no shortage of athletes, analysts, and celebrities descending upon Ann Arbor for this weekend's top 10 showdown between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas.
FOX Big Noon Kickoff will feature guys like Charles Woodson, Derek Jeter, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Webber and Cooper Manning. ESPN College Gameday will feature Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit, Michael Phelps, and Will Ferrell. Given the star-studded lineup across multiple networks, it's clear that Ann Arbor will serve as the center of the college football universe on Saturday.
Ahead of his return to Ann Arbor for what should be an incredible matchup between two blue blood programs, Desmond Howard issued a message to the folks back in Michigan.
Dear Ann Arbor,
One of your favorite sons is coming home. Words can not express how much I've missed you and how good it will feel to see you. To be able to dine, talk, laugh and play with you again warms my heart. I heard you hung up my favorite maize and blue outfit, never to be worn again...thank you for that. You always were and always will be...special.
Love,
21
You can catch Howard and the rest of ESPN's College Gameday crew this Saturday at Ferry Field starting at 9 am ET.
College GameDay will be live from Ferry Field on Michigan's campus from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU. Host Rece Davis is at the helm for his 10th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Michigan legend and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.
You can also catch Charles Woodson and the rest of FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew over at Pioneer High School. The two-hour event will run from 10 a.m. to Noon on before Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson take over on the call for the game.