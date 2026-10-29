Despite Limited Production Andrew Marsh Insists Michigan Has 'Loaded' WR Room

Michigan's wide receivers were expected to bring a lot of excitement to Ann Arbor when Jason Beck was announced as the new offensive coordinator. Not only did Michigan retain Andrew Marsh after a stellar 2025 season, but the Wolverines added some transfer talent, along with some freshmen.

However, through seven games, you wouldn't know many wide receivers were on the team other than Marsh and JJ Buchanan. The Utah transfer leads Michigan with 33 receptions for 539 yards and five scores. While Marsh has 32 catches for 309 yards and one score.

Aside from those two, the remainder of Michigan's wide receiver corps has a total six receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown — which went to Salesi Moa.

Michigan does indeed have a loaded WR room

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While the production hasn't been there, sophomore Andrew Marsh insists that the Wolverines do have a loaded wide receiver room. Michigan has the No. 130 total offense in the nation, along with the No. 127 passing attack.

But there are multiple reasons for that, and little fault may lie with the wide receivers. Appearing on 'The Lab' with former Michigan players Jordan Morgan and Chris Wormely, Marsh said he hopes to get more of them on the field to make plays.

"Yeah, I mean the receiver room is really loaded," said Marsh. "I know we haven't really been able to showcase it, but we got guys that can come in and just go. Two of the younger guys, Travis [Johnson] and Salesi [Moa]. They're some of the freshmen that have been making a lot of noise, but those guys can go. So, really just trying to get us all on the field, make more plays."

Arguably, the biggest disappointment comes at Jaime Ffrench Jr.'s expense. The Texas transfer came to Ann Arbor to make an impact on the Wolverines' offense, but either he never caught on to Michigan's playbook or other factors, and he has rarely seen playing time.

Channing Goodwin, Johnson, and Moa have all passed Ffrench on the depth chart.

Offense needs to play better

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Michigan is 4-3 this season, but it has nothing to do with the Wolverines' defense. Michigan has the No. 2 defense in the country and despite losing to Indiana this past weekend, the defense did all it could to win the game.

Marsh said the Wolverines know going into Week 9 against Rutgers that the offense has to show up and deliver.

"Really just the offensive side of the ball. We know we got to play better," said Marsh. "I mean, defense has been playing lights out. Really just matching their intensity on the opposite side of the ball. I think this week will be huge."

Rutgers has the worst defense in the Big Ten, and if Beck and Co. are ever going to figure things out in Ann Arbor, it needs to be this weekend. Michigan should be able to establish the run and Tommy Carr needs to have confidence in the passing game.

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