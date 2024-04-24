Devin Funchess To Join Caribbean Storm Of Colombian Basketball League
By now, most are familiar with the former hooper-turned-tight end progression of an athlete, a move popularized by Antonio Gates once upon a time. Now, former Michigan tight end Devin Funchess is pursuing the reverse route, taking his professional basketball career to Colombia after retiring from the NFL in 2023.
Per Scoop B on Twitter, Funchess is excited about his new opportunity to play professional basketball in South America for the Caribbean Storm.
In a subsequent tweet, Scoop B reported that Funchess sent a text message that expressed his eagerness to begin his Storm career on a positive note.
“Blessed by the man above for the opportunity,” Funchess texted Scoop B. “I appreciate all those involved with my journey from the Philippines to Australia to now here in Colombia! Can’t wait to get started and get on the right track to going 1-0 on May 1st!”
Prior to signing with the Storm, Funchess played in various leagues internationally after rounding out his game at the Statham Academy in Santa Clara, California during March, 2023.
READ MORE: Michigan Lands Commitment From 3-Star Guard Lorenzo Cason
Here’s some footage of Funchess working out the Ibaraki Robots of the Japanese Basketball League:
Clearly, Funchess has an element of international flair to his game after traveling so extensively to pursue his basketball career, and the next stop for the former U-M pass catcher is Colombia.
Last season, the Caribbean Storm qualified for the Colombian League Playoffs, and Funchess will likely look to add some size and physicality to the roster along with his new South American hooping teammates.
What do you think of Funchess’ eventual dreams of making an NBA roster? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates