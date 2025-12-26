ESPN insider reveals length of Kyle Whittingham's contract with Michigan

The hiring of longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is reportedly a done deal for Michigan football.

As the announcement hasn't been made official yet, terms of the contract for the 66-year-old Whittingham haven't been released. However, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel gave insight on what the length of the contract will look like when it's all said and done when appearing on a segment following the Northwestern-Central Michigan bowl game on Friday night, and minutes later tweeted about the agreement.

Thamel said the two parties have finalized a contract that will have Whittingham in Ann Arbor for five years.

Update: Kyle Whittingham has agreed to a five-year deal to become Michigan’s next head coach, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. The deal is expected to be announced later today. https://t.co/wFb7a8PRRU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2025

Thamel noted the deal is expected to be announced from the university later on Friday night.