ESPN insider reveals length of Kyle Whittingham's contract with Michigan
In this story:
The hiring of longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is reportedly a done deal for Michigan football.
As the announcement hasn't been made official yet, terms of the contract for the 66-year-old Whittingham haven't been released. However, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel gave insight on what the length of the contract will look like when it's all said and done when appearing on a segment following the Northwestern-Central Michigan bowl game on Friday night, and minutes later tweeted about the agreement.
Thamel said the two parties have finalized a contract that will have Whittingham in Ann Arbor for five years.
Thamel noted the deal is expected to be announced from the university later on Friday night.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14