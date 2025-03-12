Donovan Edwards talks about what it was like playing with Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson was at Michigan for some of the lowest points, including the 2-4 abbreviated COVID season. That season had the Michigan faithful at an all-time low, turning on the program and its head coach Jim Harbaugh. But Hutchinson and his teammates rallied around one another and knew that they had the talent and will power to turn around one of the most storied programs in college football history.
The following season in 2021, the Wolverines vanquished the Ohio State Buckeyes, won the Big Ten Championship, and reached the College Football Playoff. That team set the course for the 2023 team to eventually win a national championship. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards learned from Hutchinson and had high praise for him when asked about what it was like sharing a locker-room and field with him.
"It was spectacular. I feel like I've learned a great value of him as a leader...the things that he has done at the University of Michigan will always have his legacy on it...it's great to see him doing his thing at the next level as well"- Michigan running back Donovan Edwards
Donovan was spot on in using the word legacy when talking about Hutchinson. He will forever be remembered for being instrumental in righting the ship and starting Michigan on the course to one of the greatest three year runs in program history. His tenacity and work ethic are unrivaled, and he's brought that same level of passion to his hometown Lions - looking like a perennial All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year level type of guy for years to come.
