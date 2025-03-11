Michigan football predicted to miss out on Rivals 5-star QB to Big Ten foe
On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for Washington to land Rivals five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel who is set to take a visit to Michigan later this month. He is still currently expected to be in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' Spring Game on April 19 as well.
The prediction came after Smigiel visited Washington over the weekend and the quarterback had a chance to bond with Huskies' coach Jedd Fisch. While Smigiel is considered a five-star by Rivals, he is a four-star on the Composite.
The Newbury Park (CA) prospect is the 67th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 7 quarterback, according to the Composite.
Smigiel recently talked about Michigan and was excited to build a relationship with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
“We loved it in Ann Arbor. We really just liked the tradition over there. Just everything about Ann Arbor we really loved,” Smigiel said. “And I have a really good relationship with coach Lindsey over there — he was at North Carolina. So right when he got that job at Michigan, I was one of the first calls. So just to be able to rekindle that relationship with coach Moore, and I plan on visiting there end of March.”
The Wolverines might need to shift all of their focus on five-star Ryder Lyons who has interest in Michigan. There has already been a prediction for Lyons to end up in Ann Arbor.
