EA Sports College Football 25: Ratings Revealed For Alex Orji, Donovan Edwards
We are officially less than a week out from the release of EA's College Football 25 video game, and it's safe to say that the excitement among sports fans is through the roof. EA has spent weeks releasing small details of the video game leading up to its release, and each new insight only increases the level of anticipation for what could be the greatest sports video game ever made.
On Monday, EA released a video of cover athlete Donovan Edwards playing the game for the first time. As part of the 21-minute video, further details of the game were revealed - including the ratings for both Edwards and QB Alex Orji.
Donovan Edwards
Edwards came in with a 91 rating overall, including a 92 for speed, a 94 for ball carry vision, and an 85 for his ability to break tackles. Those all seem to be solid ratings for a guy who is expected to be one of the top running backs in all of college football in 2024.
Edwards, who became the fourth Wolverine to land on the cover for EA's college football game, is finally getting his opportunity to be RB1 in Ann Arbor following the departure of Blake Corum to the NFL. But even in his supplemental role during his first three seasons, Edwards found a way to make a lot of noise. During the 2022 season, he finished the year with 991 yards and 7 touchdowns on 140 attempts. He was dominant in his performance against Ohio State, finishing the afternoon with 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. Edwards followed that up win with another impressive performance in the 2022 B10 Championship game, earning MVP honors.
Alex Orji
Michigan QB Alex Orji enters the 2024 season as a huge unknown for the Wolverines this fall, at least as far as the fans are concerned. Although he played an important role within the offense during the 2023 season, he did all of his damage as a rusher - finishing the year with 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 attempts.
The biggest question mark for Orji is whether or not he can move the ball down the field through the air consistently (and accurately) enough to solidify himself as QB1 in 2024. As for his EA rankings, Orji comes in at a 78 overall - including a 91 rating for speed, 93 for throwing power, and a 78 for play action. The fan in me wants to say that his overall rating is far too low. But given how little we know about Orji as a passer at this point, the rating seems fair.
