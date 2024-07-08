WATCH: Donovan Edwards Scores A Crazy Touchdown As Himself On EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game
The new EA Sports College Football 25 video game is set to release on July 19 and more and more information has been coming out about the game. We've seen the deep dive regarding the fan-favorite mode, Dynasty and we've been told specifics about how the game was designed and how recruiting and the transfer portal will look in the game.
Then on Monday, EA came out with a lengthy video showing gameplay. Michigan running back and EA cover athlete Donovan Edwards was featured in the gameplay video. Edwards was able to play two games with the Michigan Wolverines against EA College Football creator Bordeaux.
In the first game between the two, Edwards hosted the Texas Longhorns -- a game that's really going to happen in 2024. Edwards ended up beating the Longhorns with his Wolverines, but it was worth sharing a video of Edwards' last-second touchdown against the Longhorns.
In the video below, there were seven seconds left in the first half and Edwards was just running out the clock. But after making a guy miss and breaking a couple of tackles, Edwards broke loose a long run to give Michigan the lead entering halftime.
Edwards was up so much midway through the fourth quarter he told the studio it was time to take himself out of the game. Edwards went into the depth chart to put Kalel Mullings into the game. When he did, it showed some pre-game ratings for fans to see.
Edwards is a 91 overall player with 92 speed and agility, with 96 acceleration. Kalel Mullings is listed with an 81 overall. Ben Hall is third on the team with a 76 overall rating. Cole Cabana is fourth with a 74 overall. Then there was a random player listed as T. Kamara. So as of this video, freshmen Jordan Marshall or Micah Ka'apana are not in the game -- yet.
You can watch the full gameplay video by clicking on the YouTube link from the tweet below from the EASportsCollege account. Edwards also played against Penn State during the second game and the Wolverines crushed the Nittany Lions.
