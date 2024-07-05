Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Running Backs Heading Into 2024
The Big Ten will have four new teams when the 2024 football season begins this year. The conference added Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference and college football will have a new feel to it come August. I’m going to continue with the Big Ten rankings for the new-look conference.
In this article, I’m going to rank the Big Ten running backs. All 18 teams have multiple guys who could make a case for being in the top 18, so I extended the rankings to 25. For these rankings, I’m not just looking at 2023 stats, but looking at the situation these guys are in and doing some projections as well. Here are the top 25 running backs.
25. Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (Michigan State)
2023 stats: 236 carries for 1,157 yards (4.9 YPC) and 12 TDs
Lynch-Adams is one of the many players Jonathan Smith got from the portal. He was the top rusher for UMass last season and will have a significant role in ’24 behind Nathan Carter.
24. Kaden Feagin (Illinois)
2023 stats: 95 carries for 438 yards (4.6 YPC) and two TDs
As a freshman last season, Feagin was behind Reggie Love – who transferred to Purdue. Feagin will enter 2024 as the presumed starter with Josh McCray in the mix. Feagin was a big get for Illinois and should make an impact on the ground for the Illini.
23. Reggie Love (Purdue)
2023 stats: 116 carries for 567 yards (4.9 YPC) and four TDs
Speaking of Reggie Love, he will enter the season as the No. 2 back for the Boilermakers. He battled an injury last season with the Illini and played in eight games. Love should make for an excellent second option in the Boilermakers’ backfield.
22. Gabe Ervin Jr. (Nebraska)
2023 stats: 38 carries for 196 yards (5.4 YPC) and one TD
Nebraska lost Ervin Jr. early last season to a season-ending injury, but he’s back ready to go in 2024. Ervin Jr. should be the lead back in the Cornhuskers backfield and Nebraska may need to lean on him early with starting a true freshman at quarterback.
21. Kaelon Black (Indiana)
2023 stats: 142 carries for 637 yards (4.5 YPC) and 1 TD; 27 catches for 254 yards and four TDs
Indiana brought in Kealon Black from James Madison and Justice Ellison from Wake Forest. Ellison will have a large role, but my gut tells me Black will get the majority of the carries. He is familiar with Cignetti as head coach and he can also catch out of the backfield.
20. Jordan Nubin (Minnesota)
2023 stats: 127 carries for 559 yards (4.4 YPC) and four TDs
The Gophers are probably still missing Mo Ibrahim, but Minnesota has a couple of good ones. Nubin is the backup running back and played in 13 games a season ago. As a great change-of-pace back, he will once again be leaned on in ’24.
19. Tawee Walker (Wisconsin)
2023 stats: 102 carries for 513 yards (five YPC) and seven TDs
Walker comes over from Oklahoma and will look to make an instant impact on Wisconsin’s offense. Playing behind Chez Mellusi, Walker will have to earn his snaps. The Badgers usually like to unleash two running backs so Walker will have his opportunities.
18. Kalel Mullings (Michigan)
2023 stats: 36 carries for 222 yards (6.2 YPC) and one TD
The former linebacker will now have the perfect opportunity to showcase his running back ability. Being the third option last season, Mullings did everything he could when he got his chance. Mullings will be used as a goalline and short-yardage back for the Wolverines in ’24.
17. Woody Marks (USC)
2023 stats: 121 carries for 573 yards (4.7 YPC) and four TDs; 23 catches for 167 yards, and two TDs
Marks enters ’24 as the top back after coming over from Mississippi State. He will add another element to the already explosive USC offense being able to catch the football. Elusive runner that can find the holes to break the long ones.
16. Cam Porter (Northwestern)
2023 stats: 166 carries for 651 yards (3.9 YPC) and four TDS
2023 was a down year for what Porter had in mind for the Wildcats, but he arguably has one of the higher ceilings in the conference. Porter is the clear top back for Northwestern and if David Braun can get a stable passing attack in ’24, Porter has a chance to cash in on the ground.
15. TJ Harden (UCLA)
2023 stats: 156 carries for 827 yards (5.3 YPC) and eight TDs; 19 catches for 142 yards and one TD
Harden ranking in the top 10 in both rushing yards and YPC in the Pac-12 Conference a year ago. Now under DeShaun Foster, the Bruins are likely to run the ball even more and Harden has the chance to get that 1,000 yards in ’24.
14. Nate Carter (MSU)
2023 stats: 185 carries for 798 yards (4.3 YPC) and four TDs
One of the holdovers from the last regime, Carter is back as the lead rusher for the Spartans’ offense. Carter was in the top 10 in the conference averaging 66 yards per game. Although Michigan State now has Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams joining the backfield, Carter should still hold the larger role of the two.
13. Darius Taylor (Minnesota)
2023 stats: 138 carries for 799 yards (5.8 YPC) and five TDs
Taylor burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year. Unfortunately, Taylor suffered a leg injury and limited him to just six games in 2023. But he is healthy and joins Jordan Nubin in the backfield. The Gophers have a legit one-two punch with Taylor leading the way.
12. Jonah Coleman (Washington)
2023 stats: 128 carries for 871 yards (6.8 YPC) and five TDs; 25 catches for 283 yards, and one TD
Jonah Coleman comes over with Jedd Fisch from Arizona. Last season, Coleman was third in the Pac-12 averaging 6.8 YPC. With the Huskies needing help in the backfield, Coleman will step right in and be the lead rusher. He should pick up where he left off being back with Fisch.
11. Leshon Williams (Iowa)
2023 stats: 170 carries for 821 yards (4.8 YPC), and one TD
Although Iowa didn’t have any passing game last season, Leshon Williams did his best to keep the Iowa offense alive. He was sixth in the Big Ten with 821 rushing yards during the 2023 campaign and he is back ready to lead the charge. If the Hawkeyes do a better job throwing the football, it will open up more holes for Williams.
10. Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin)
2023 stats: 51 carries for 306 yards (six YPC), and four TDs
Mellusi missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a season-ending injury. Now that Braelon Allen is off to the NFL, Mellusi will lead the Badgers’ ground attack. Some may be sleeping on the Wisconsin rushing attack, but the Badgers have the guys to be strong there once again.
9. Devin Mockobee (Purdue)
2023 stats: 172 carries for 811 yards (4.7 YPC), and six TDs; 19 catches for 180 yards, and one TD
Mockobee had a sensational sophomore season with how much Purdue threw the football. He ran the ball roughly 14 times per game in ’23 and was still seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yardage. Not only is he a skilled ball carrier, but Mockobee is electric when the Boilermakers get him the ball threw the air.
8. Roman Hemby (Maryland)
2023 stats: 142 carries for 680 yards (4.8 YPC), and four TDs; 38 catches for 349 yards, and three TDs
Hemby had a solid year for Maryland running the football with Taulia Tagovailoa behind center throwing the football, but he was also the Big Ten’s best pass catcher out of the backfield. Hemby led the conference with 349 receiving yards and adds a whole new dynamic for the Terps.
7. Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
2023 stats: 171 carries for 752 yards (4.4 YPC), and eight TDs
When Penn State added Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to the team, Singleton was known as the explosive back and was supposed to be the more efficient back. But Allen topped Singleton’s production last year in just about every category. Singleton probably has the higher ceiling out of the two, but I see Singleton as the No. 2 as of now which slots him at No. 7 in my rankings.
6. Jordan James (Oregon)
2023 stats: 107 carries for 759 yards (7.1 YPC), 11 TDs; 15 catches for 132 yards and one TD
James enters the season as the top back on an explosive Oregon team. Last season, he was the backup to Bucky Irving and he made more than the most out of his chances. James led the entire Pac-12 averaging 7.1 YPC and was explosive as a pass-catcher. He is in store more a big season as the top back.
5. Kaytron Allen (Penn State)
2023: 172 carries for 902 yards (5.3 YPC), and six TDs
Allen had one more carry than Nicholas Singleton last season and did much more with it. He was fifth in the conference in rushing yards. The Nittany Lions should have a good offense once again with ’24 with Drew Allar and the one-two punch of Singleton and Allen. As of now, I view Allen as the better back of the two.
4. Kyle Monangai (Rutgers)
2023 stats: 242 carries for 1,262 yards (5.2 YPC), and eight TDs
Statistically speaking, Rutgers had the top rusher in the Big Ten last year. He led the conference with 1,262 yards and was a workhorse for the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Monangai probably doesn’t get his accolades being on Rutgers, but he is a very good running back and is most certainly a top-five back in the new-look Big Ten.
3. Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)
2023 stats: 271 carries for 1,158 yards (4.3 YPC), and 15 TDs
I really contemplated having Judkins as the No. 1 back, but as of now, I assume he will be the 1B in the Ohio State backfield. Judkins is the true definition of a workhorse back. Only five players carried the rock more than Judkins last season in college football and the former Ole Miss back was able to stay away from the injury bug. The Buckeyes arguably have the best backfield in football this season.
2. Donovan Edwards (Michigan)
2023 stats: 119 carries for 497 yards (4.2 YPC), and five TDs; 30 catches for 249 yards
Edwards has been behind Blake Corum for the past two seasons but he is ready for his time in the light. He has erupted in the biggest of moments like he did against Ohio State in 2022 and against Washington in the national title in 2023. Edwards has the big-play potential, but just has to stay patient to find the holes. Add on his value in the passing game, he could be in store for a Heisman-type season.
1. TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
2023 stats: 156 carries for 926 yards (5.9 YPC), and 11 TDs
Henderson has had his fair share of injuries so far, but he is as dynamic as they come. He rushed for over 1200 yards his freshman season, and was just about there again this past season. If he can stay healthy, Henderson should be one of the top backs in the country. The Buckeyes are hoping to lean on their running game this season with Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
