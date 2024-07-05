Wolverine Digest

Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Running Backs Heading Into 2024

The Big Ten is loaded with running back talent, but here are the top 25 RBs heading into the 2024 season.

Trent Knoop

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten will have four new teams when the 2024 football season begins this year. The conference added Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington from the Pac-12 Conference and college football will have a new feel to it come August. I’m going to continue with the Big Ten rankings for the new-look conference. 

In this article, I’m going to rank the Big Ten running backs. All 18 teams have multiple guys who could make a case for being in the top 18, so I extended the rankings to 25. For these rankings, I’m not just looking at 2023 stats, but looking at the situation these guys are in and doing some projections as well. Here are the top 25 running backs.  

25. Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (Michigan State)

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
Nov 4, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Gino Campiotti (5) hands off the ball to Massachusetts Minutemen running back Kay'Ron Adams (22) against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 236 carries for 1,157 yards (4.9 YPC) and 12 TDs 

Lynch-Adams is one of the many players Jonathan Smith got from the portal. He was the top rusher for UMass last season and will have a significant role in ’24 behind Nathan Carter. 

24. Kaden Feagin (Illinois)

Kaden Feagin
Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 95 carries for 438 yards (4.6 YPC) and two TDs 

As a freshman last season, Feagin was behind Reggie Love – who transferred to Purdue. Feagin will enter 2024 as the presumed starter with Josh McCray in the mix. Feagin was a big get for Illinois and should make an impact on the ground for the Illini. 

23. Reggie Love (Purdue)

Reggie Love
Purdue Boilermakers running back Reggie Love (23) runs a drill during practice, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA

2023 stats: 116 carries for 567 yards (4.9 YPC) and four TDs 

Speaking of Reggie Love, he will enter the season as the No. 2 back for the Boilermakers. He battled an injury last season with the Illini and played in eight games. Love should make for an excellent second option in the Boilermakers’ backfield. 

22. Gabe Ervin Jr. (Nebraska)

Gabe Ervin Jr.
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs with the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jordan Domineck (44) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 38 carries for 196 yards (5.4 YPC) and one TD 

Nebraska lost Ervin Jr. early last season to a season-ending injury, but he’s back ready to go in 2024. Ervin Jr. should be the lead back in the Cornhuskers backfield and Nebraska may need to lean on him early with starting a true freshman at quarterback. 

21. Kaelon Black (Indiana)

Kaelon Black (Indiana
Indiana's Kaelon Black (22) runs during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadaium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY

2023 stats: 142 carries for 637 yards (4.5 YPC) and 1 TD; 27 catches for 254 yards and four TDs 

Indiana brought in Kealon Black from James Madison and Justice Ellison from Wake Forest. Ellison will have a large role, but my gut tells me Black will get the majority of the carries. He is familiar with Cignetti as head coach and he can also catch out of the backfield.

20. Jordan Nubin (Minnesota)

Jordan Nubin
Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt (15) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin (30) during the second half of their game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Clare Grant/The Columbus Dispatch / USA

2023 stats: 127 carries for 559 yards (4.4 YPC) and four TDs 

The Gophers are probably still missing Mo Ibrahim, but Minnesota has a couple of good ones. Nubin is the backup running back and played in 13 games a season ago. As a great change-of-pace back, he will once again be leaned on in ’24. 

19. Tawee Walker (Wisconsin)

Tawee Walker
Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker (3) is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers football team plays their season opener against Western Michigan on August 31. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2023 stats: 102 carries for 513 yards (five YPC) and seven TDs  

Walker comes over from Oklahoma and will look to make an instant impact on Wisconsin’s offense. Playing behind Chez Mellusi, Walker will have to earn his snaps. The Badgers usually like to unleash two running backs so Walker will have his opportunities. 

18. Kalel Mullings (Michigan)

Kalel Mullings (Michigan)
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 36 carries for 222 yards (6.2 YPC) and one TD 

The former linebacker will now have the perfect opportunity to showcase his running back ability. Being the third option last season, Mullings did everything he could when he got his chance. Mullings will be used as a goalline and short-yardage back for the Wolverines in ’24. 

17. Woody Marks (USC)

Woody Marks
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 121 carries for 573 yards (4.7 YPC) and four TDs; 23 catches for 167 yards, and two TDs 

Marks enters ’24 as the top back after coming over from Mississippi State. He will add another element to the already explosive USC offense being able to catch the football. Elusive runner that can find the holes to break the long ones. 

16. Cam Porter (Northwestern)

Cam Porter
Sep 30, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) defends Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (4) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 166 carries for 651 yards (3.9 YPC) and four TDS 

2023 was a down year for what Porter had in mind for the Wildcats, but he arguably has one of the higher ceilings in the conference. Porter is the clear top back for Northwestern and if David Braun can get a stable passing attack in ’24, Porter has a chance to cash in on the ground. 

15. TJ Harden (UCLA)

TJ Harden
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) runs through a hole in the line of scrimmage against the Boise State Broncos during the fourth quarter in the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 156 carries for 827 yards (5.3 YPC) and eight TDs; 19 catches for 142 yards and one TD

Harden ranking in the top 10 in both rushing yards and YPC in the Pac-12 Conference a year ago. Now under DeShaun Foster, the Bruins are likely to run the ball even more and Harden has the chance to get that 1,000 yards in ’24. 

14. Nate Carter (MSU)

Nate Carter
Michigan State's Nathan Carter, left, is tackled by Michigan's Josaiah Stewart during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA

2023 stats: 185 carries for 798 yards (4.3 YPC) and four TDs 

One of the holdovers from the last regime, Carter is back as the lead rusher for the Spartans’ offense. Carter was in the top 10 in the conference averaging 66 yards per game. Although Michigan State now has Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams joining the backfield, Carter should still hold the larger role of the two. 

13. Darius Taylor (Minnesota)

Darius Taylor (Minnesota
Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports / Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 138 carries for 799 yards (5.8 YPC) and five TDs 

Taylor burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year. Unfortunately, Taylor suffered a leg injury and limited him to just six games in 2023. But he is healthy and joins Jordan Nubin in the backfield. The Gophers have a legit one-two punch with Taylor leading the way. 

12. Jonah Coleman (Washington)

Jonah Coleman
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Jonah Coleman (3) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 128 carries for 871 yards (6.8 YPC) and five TDs; 25 catches for 283 yards, and one TD 

Jonah Coleman comes over with Jedd Fisch from Arizona. Last season, Coleman was third in the Pac-12 averaging 6.8 YPC. With the Huskies needing help in the backfield, Coleman will step right in and be the lead rusher. He should pick up where he left off being back with Fisch. 

11. Leshon Williams (Iowa)

Leshon Williams (Iowa)
Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann tackles Iowa running back Leshon Williams during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 stats: 170 carries for 821 yards (4.8 YPC), and one TD 

Although Iowa didn’t have any passing game last season, Leshon Williams did his best to keep the Iowa offense alive. He was sixth in the Big Ten with 821 rushing yards during the 2023 campaign and he is back ready to lead the charge. If the Hawkeyes do a better job throwing the football, it will open up more holes for Williams. 

10. Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin)

Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin)
Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs the ball during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 51 carries for 306 yards (six YPC), and four TDs 

Mellusi missed most of the 2023 season after suffering a season-ending injury. Now that Braelon Allen is off to the NFL, Mellusi will lead the Badgers’ ground attack. Some may be sleeping on the Wisconsin rushing attack, but the Badgers have the guys to be strong there once again. 

9. Devin Mockobee (Purdue)

Devin Mockobee (Purdue)
Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 172 carries for 811 yards (4.7 YPC), and six TDs; 19 catches for 180 yards, and one TD 

Mockobee had a sensational sophomore season with how much Purdue threw the football. He ran the ball roughly 14 times per game in ’23 and was still seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yardage. Not only is he a skilled ball carrier, but Mockobee is electric when the Boilermakers get him the ball threw the air. 

8. Roman Hemby (Maryland)

Roman Hemby
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor (42) and linebacker John Bullock (5) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 142 carries for 680 yards (4.8 YPC), and four TDs; 38 catches for 349 yards, and three TDs 

Hemby had a solid year for Maryland running the football with Taulia Tagovailoa behind center throwing the football, but he was also the Big Ten’s best pass catcher out of the backfield. Hemby led the conference with 349 receiving yards and adds a whole new dynamic for the Terps. 

7. Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 171 carries for 752 yards (4.4 YPC), and eight TDs 

When Penn State added Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to the team, Singleton was known as the explosive back and was supposed to be the more efficient back. But Allen topped Singleton’s production last year in just about every category. Singleton probably has the higher ceiling out of the two, but I see Singleton as the No. 2 as of now which slots him at No. 7 in my rankings. 

6. Jordan James (Oregon)

Jordan James (Oregon)
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) breaks a tackle by Liberty Flames cornerback Kobe Singleton (3) as he runs the ball during the second quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 107 carries for 759 yards (7.1 YPC), 11 TDs; 15 catches for 132 yards and one TD 

James enters the season as the top back on an explosive Oregon team. Last season, he was the backup to Bucky Irving and he made more than the most out of his chances. James led the entire Pac-12 averaging 7.1 YPC and was explosive as a pass-catcher. He is in store more a big season as the top back. 

5. Kaytron Allen (Penn State)

Kaytron Allen (Penn State)
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023: 172 carries for 902 yards (5.3 YPC), and six TDs 

Allen had one more carry than Nicholas Singleton last season and did much more with it. He was fifth in the conference in rushing yards. The Nittany Lions should have a good offense once again with ’24 with Drew Allar and the one-two punch of Singleton and Allen. As of now, I view Allen as the better back of the two. 

4. Kyle Monangai (Rutgers)

Kyle Monangai (Rutgers)
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

2023 stats: 242 carries for 1,262 yards (5.2 YPC), and eight TDs 

Statistically speaking, Rutgers had the top rusher in the Big Ten last year. He led the conference with 1,262 yards and was a workhorse for the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Monangai probably doesn’t get his accolades being on Rutgers, but he is a very good running back and is most certainly a top-five back in the new-look Big Ten. 

3. Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)

Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State)
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs the football for the scarlet team while pursued by defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) and Jason Moore (94) of the grey team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA

2023 stats: 271 carries for 1,158 yards (4.3 YPC), and 15 TDs 

I really contemplated having Judkins as the No. 1 back, but as of now, I assume he will be the 1B in the Ohio State backfield. Judkins is the true definition of a workhorse back. Only five players carried the rock more than Judkins last season in college football and the former Ole Miss back was able to stay away from the injury bug. The Buckeyes arguably have the best backfield in football this season. 

2. Donovan Edwards (Michigan)

Donovan Edwards (Michigan)
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 stats: 119 carries for 497 yards (4.2 YPC), and five TDs; 30 catches for 249 yards 

Edwards has been behind Blake Corum for the past two seasons but he is ready for his time in the light. He has erupted in the biggest of moments like he did against Ohio State in 2022 and against Washington in the national title in 2023. Edwards has the big-play potential, but just has to stay patient to find the holes. Add on his value in the passing game, he could be in store for a Heisman-type season. 

1. TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs upfield past Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Josh Landry (90) during the fourth quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State lost 14-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

2023 stats: 156 carries for 926 yards (5.9 YPC), and 11 TDs 

Henderson has had his fair share of injuries so far, but he is as dynamic as they come. He rushed for over 1200 yards his freshman season, and was just about there again this past season. If he can stay healthy, Henderson should be one of the top backs in the country. The Buckeyes are hoping to lean on their running game this season with Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. 

